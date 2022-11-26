Read full article on original website
Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday
Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade coming Dec. 3
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!. Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.
Waco-area news briefs: MCC singers to perform free holiday concert Thursday at FBC
McLennan Community College Singers perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave. Performer include choirs, soloists, handbells and piano duets. The concert is free. Workforce education program. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at...
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
Woodway arboretum open as work starts on new Family Center
The buzz of construction equipment is not ready to leave the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Estates Drive in Woodway just yet. As work wraps up on the Carleen Bright Arboretum, crews have broken ground across the street on a new Woodway Family Center building. Finishing touches remain for the arboretum, but the public is now welcome to explore the grounds overhauled after a behind-schedule sewer project cut a swath through the site.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony. “I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a...
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau meeting; $1B in loans; Neighborly buy; Hearing aids in Puerto Rico
Parking spaces and hotel rooms will become scarce as hen’s teeth Dec. 2-4, when about 1,000 farmers and ranchers gather at the Waco Convention Center for the 89th annual meeting of the Texas Farm Bureau. Here’s wondering if we might see a few pickup trucks downtown that week.
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
Two boys from Uvalde killed in I-35 crash near Temple over Thanksgiving
DPS says the accident occurred during the 'holiday rush.'
Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
Bears face former Texas coach Shaka Smart at Marquette
Baylor coach Scott Drew will shake hands with a familiar name when the No. 6 Bears face Marquette in the Big 12-Big East Challenge. Shaka Smart was the Texas Longhorns’ head coach for six seasons before leaving for Marquette last year. He led the Golden Eagles to a 19-13 record with their season ending in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina.
Middle school student struck by car in Harker Heights, city employee says
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student received minor injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car Monday morning. Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark, said the accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child was taken to McLane's Children's Hospital as a precaution, Bark added.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Texas teen charged with murder gets 15 years in prison
A teenager charged with murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
