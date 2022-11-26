MSU West Plains Grizzlies win over the Western Texas College Westerners 82-80 Ozark Radio News

New Mexico State is currently 5-6 and was unable to play a 12th game after an October contest against San Jose State was canceled. After announcing they’re seeking a waiver to become bowl eligible, the school has now scheduled a 12th game this weekend against FCS foe Valparaiso. The Aggies announced the surprise schedule change Read more... The post FBS school announces surprise 12th game on Saturday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 17 MINUTES AGO