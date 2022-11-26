MSU West Plains Grizzlies win over the Western Texas College Westerners 82-80 Ozark Radio News

Read full article on original website
FBS school announces surprise 12th game on Saturday
New Mexico State is currently 5-6 and was unable to play a 12th game after an October contest against San Jose State was canceled. After announcing they’re seeking a waiver to become bowl eligible, the school has now scheduled a 12th game this weekend against FCS foe Valparaiso. The Aggies announced the surprise schedule change Read more... The post FBS school announces surprise 12th game on Saturday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tioga football to battle for second straight state title
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga football team has one thing in mind come Saturday. The Tigers, now (13-0) and on a 26-game win streak, eye their second consecutive New York State Championship in Class D. #1 Tioga plays fellow (13-0) team and #6 ranked Cambridge-Salem out of Section II Saturday at Noon at The […]
