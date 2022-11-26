Read full article on original website
WLOX
Lucedale kicks off Christmas season with annual tree lighting
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lucedale. The city kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting after being delayed due to a not so silent night this past weekend. “I love the Christmas season, and so do all the...
WLOX
Gulfport Civic League marks 60 years of Christmas Tour of Homes
Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East on kids, guns, and social media. Superintendent Glen East with the Gulfport School District talks about how social media is affecting our teens and our schools. Peppermint Pops returns to iMPAC stage this weekend. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. |. A holiday...
WLOX
New community center, the DEN, brings more spaces for activities in Gulfport
The fog has cleared, and we're going to see a lot more sunshine today. Highs will be in the low 70s. The humidity will increase tonight, and we'll see more fog by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms, and it's going to be breezy with winds from the south. Severe weather is possible across the Southeast on Tuesday and through early Wednesday morning. A cold front will likely bring us more showers and storms by Wednesday morning. Our severe weather risk is low, but not zero. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Shaggy’s donates $50k to Pass Christian Schools for pre-K program
Cyber Monday deals are happening right now. It’s the biggest online sale of the year, and local businesses are cashing in. ‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One neighbor told us the neighborhood has always been...
WLOX
Local sheriff’s, police departments ‘Feed the Needy’ this Christmas; meal requests deadline is Dec. 12
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming together to provide meals to those in need this holiday season with their 33rd Annual “Feed the Needy” program. Meals must be requested by December 12 by calling one of the following police or sheriff’s departments:. Biloxi...
WLOX
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
It’s an annual event bringing together music fans, artists and thousands of business owners. It’s been a dreary Friday, and the sky will stay cloudy tonight. A little fog may develop overnight tonight, and temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s. While a few light showers can’t be ruled out, rain chances will stay low tonight. However, we’re going to see more showers and storms on Saturday. A few storms could be strong, and we may see heavy rainfall.
wxxv25.com
2023 Gulf Coast parade schedule released
The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast parade schedule has been released!. Festivities begin on February 4 in Ocean Springs for the Elks Club Parade. Parades will be held until Mardi Gras Day. Be on the lookout for February 18 — WXXV will be at the Krewe of Neptune Night Parade in...
WLOX
D’Iberville once again a hot spot for Black Friday shoppers
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville is once again among the hot spots for people getting a jump start on turning great buys into great gifts. There’s nothing like a flood of cars to signal the official start of the holiday shopping season at the Promenade - the heavy motor traffic turning into heavy foot traffic at places like Academy Sports.
WLOX
Hundreds show up for Feed My Sheep in Gulfport Thanksgiving feast
The USO is putting on several holiday events in support of our military members. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy. Taylor's 5...
WLOX
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
WLOX
Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East on kids, guns, and social media
WLOX
Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 knows how to put on a shrimp boil. But there is always more to it than providing a platter of tasty seafood -- especially on this day. “The American Legion is all about giving back to the community,” said post commander...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
wxxv25.com
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
WLOX
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired. When they...
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs investigating early-morning shooting
Ocean Springs police are at the scene of a shooting at a bar on Bienville Boulevard. Shots rang out just before 6 a.m. and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., confirms there is a fatality at Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill. The shooting happened outside the bar. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the shooting...
WLOX
Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
wxxv25.com
Picayune woman accused of invading home during Thanksgiving dinner
A Picayune woman is behind bars, charged with armed robbery after interrupting a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. 56-year-old Florence DeSalvo was taken to Harrison County jail, charged with armed robbery. Her bond was set at $50,000. Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman said 56-year-old Florence DeSalvo entered a home Thursday...
