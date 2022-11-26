Together We Rise: From the classroom to the red carpet, a filmmaker program bridges opportunity gaps for local students

Read full article on original website
Tiffany Walderman wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for Lackland ISD
SAN ANTONIO — Tiffany Walderman proudly calls herself a Military Brat. It’s what makes her so relatable and why she is this week's Excel Award winner. “That's what impacts our kids and our teachers, “said Teresa Leija Principal at Lackland Elementary School, “they see her love of military kids.”
Click2Houston.com
Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition
HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
News Channel 25
San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president. In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."
Canyon Lake Chess Team making moves on the board, off | Kids Who Make SA Great
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Chess is a full-fledged thing in the Comal Independent School District. And its popularity continues to grow. "When we first took our first kids to our first tournament, and we lost that sparked a fire," Charles Van Houten said. "I don't like to lose." Van...
seguintoday.com
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
San Antonio Current
An all-concrete home on the Guadalupe River called the 'Monolith House' is now for sale
A sprawling new riverfront home northwest of San Antonio with a facade comprised entirely of concrete has hit the market for $5.5 million. That unusual construction explains its nickname: the "Monolith House." The 4,500-square-foot residence near the town of Hunt was designed and constructed by architectural engineer Ueli Schlunegger, who's...
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
tpr.org
UT Health San Antonio receives $3 million grant to train 275 community health workers in South Texas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. UT Health San Antonio was recently awarded $3 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build up the community health worker workforce in South Texas.
KSAT 12
Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade
San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
What is the 'Buy Local' campaign and how is it helping San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday may be over, but plenty of deals are only a click away on Cyber Monday. In San Antonio, there is a push to support small businesses. It's called the "Buy Local Holiday Campaign." The initiative launched on "Small Business Saturday" and goes though January 3.
foxsanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Christmas tree lot in Alamo Heights receives surprise letters from first graders states away
SAN ANTONIO — Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?. A tree lot in Alamo Heights doesn't think so. Hundreds of fresh green firs are ready for tree toppers and ornaments at the corner of Austin Highway and Broadway. However, this shipment of trees arrived with an unexpected surprise.
KSAT 12
Archaeological dig taking place at Alamo Plaza for several weeks
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig will take place at the Alamo over the next several weeks amid a major makeover of the plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission started the dig southwest of the Alamo Church on Monday.
tejanonation.net
Jay Perez and Shelly Lares take top honors at 42nd Tejano Music Awards – Full Winners List
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Jay Perez and Shelly Lares were the big winners at the 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards on Saturday night at the Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas. Perez won three of the four categories in which “The Voice” was nominated including Male...
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
Injured Bald Eagle rescued after escaping from San Antonio conservatory
SAN ANTONIO — An injured Bald Eagle has been rescued after escaping from a San Antonio conservatory. Last Chance Forever thanked the public for their help locating the bird, who escaped while being transferred to their north-side facility for treatment. They said they found it about a quarter mile away, near a baseball field.
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
KSAT 12
Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion
SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion. It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
