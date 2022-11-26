Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
KOCO
Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
Senior warns of scam after losing control of computer to fraudster
A metro senior puts out a warning, losing hundreds of dollars after handing control of her computer over to fraudsters by mistake.
The Moore American
Woman hoping to humanize those experiencing homelessness
In the wooded area by the Canadian River, just south of the long white fence, are remnants of the place she used to call home. Just like all the encampments she has inhabited, being forced to leave has been tough on her. Nevertheless, she picked up the pieces and moved...
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains to be launched into outer space to grant his final wish to be amongst the stars
An Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains are going to be launched into space at the end of this month. The family is granting their father’s final wish to be amongst the stars. They said this will finally give them closure.
Stockyards City comes to life with Cowboy Christmas Parade
If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.
‘His kids will never see their dad again’: OKCPD identifies deadly road rage victim, loved ones in disbelief
As two drivers were heading down Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue, one shot multiple rounds at the other in a road rage-induced incident, leaving the other dead.
Photos: Cats, dogs need loving homes this holiday season
In all, the shelter has 424 dogs when the max capacity is 297. The shelter also has 175 cats.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Humane Society announces hire of new President & Ceo, Mark Eby
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Humane Society’s Board of Directors has announced the hire of Mark Eby as OK Humane’s new President & CEO. Eby brings over 20 years of nonprofit experience, as well as extensive animal welfare knowledge to his new role, officially beginning Monday, December 5.
A miracle for one metro business owner after doctors told her family she would never wake up again
A holiday miracle for one metro business owner after her family was hours away from ending her life support.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
Saturday’s rain impactful but not enough for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers
Although Saturday’s rain has been good for the drought, it's not enough for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. It’s been a tough year for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers as the drought has impacted several aspects of their business.
guthrienewspage.com
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.
A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Comments / 0