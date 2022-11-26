ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

Woman hoping to humanize those experiencing homelessness

In the wooded area by the Canadian River, just south of the long white fence, are remnants of the place she used to call home. Just like all the encampments she has inhabited, being forced to leave has been tough on her. Nevertheless, she picked up the pieces and moved...
NORMAN, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.

A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
GUTHRIE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy