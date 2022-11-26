Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Related
New vintage and modern thrift shop Love Buzz selling in downtown San Marcos
Love Buzz opened at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in August. (Courtesy Downtown SMTX) A new vintage and modern thrift shop called Love Buzz opened in late August at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in the former Monkie's Vintage and Thrift space. The shop also operates as a...
What you need to know about holiday shopping safety online and in-person
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Black Friday is back in person. Not only for shoppers, but also for thieves. “What’s a holiday for some is really a business enterprise for others who are looking to take advantage of those who are out shopping,” said Gray Hardaway, a security expert and co-founder of Secur, an on-demand private security app for individuals and businesses. “There are people very savvy at identifying what you’ve purchased, and what you’re wearing. They’re watching and they look like shoppers that you wouldn’t know that you’re being followed unless they’re just not really good at what they’re doing.”
What is the 'Buy Local' campaign and how is it helping San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday may be over, but plenty of deals are only a click away on Cyber Monday. In San Antonio, there is a push to support small businesses. It's called the "Buy Local Holiday Campaign." The initiative launched on "Small Business Saturday" and goes though January 3.
'I absolutely expect the lights to stay on' | CPS Energy and ERCOT both give update Tuesday ahead of winter season
SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting a winter update from CPS Energy on Tuesday. The utility company held its monthly board meeting at 1 p.m. The agenda shows the communications and marketing team will share their preparations for the upcoming winter season. At the same time Tuesday, ERCOT CEO Pablo...
seguintoday.com
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
kono1011.com
Winner’s Weekend: Win a Four Pack of Tickets to the Zoo Lights
Win a four pack of tickets to Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo happening now through January 1st!. Experience acres of dazzling lights, festive holiday snacks and drinks for adults and kids, plus larger-than-life displays and photo-ops across miles of trails throughout the zoo! Visitsazoo.org.
KSAT 12
Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade
San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
Here's when H-E-B, Walmart and Target will be open for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — We've all been there: Your family is in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner when you realize you've forgotten one or two key ingredients. Where to go at the 11th hour to make your apple pie or scalloped potatoes dreams a reality?. If you're sticking around...
Here's how to keep off those holiday pounds
SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving is one holiday where we love to eat and this year, it’s set to be super challenging since so many people are still struggling to drop their pandemic weight. Luckily, fitness experts can put together a weight-busting formula to show you how it is...
news4sanantonio.com
Chilly, but theres plenty of sunshine
SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
Christmas tree lot in Alamo Heights receives surprise letters from first graders states away
SAN ANTONIO — Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?. A tree lot in Alamo Heights doesn't think so. Hundreds of fresh green firs are ready for tree toppers and ornaments at the corner of Austin Highway and Broadway. However, this shipment of trees arrived with an unexpected surprise.
Thanksgiving foods to avoid giving your pet
SAN ANTONIO — With Thanksgiving Day upon us, many may be tempted to give our pet some of the delicious food you'll be sharing with family. However, not all Thanksgiving food is good for your furry friend and it could lead to an unwanted trip to the veterinarian office.
Check out the restaurants at the San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — With holidays here, traveling is near. And while you wait to board the plane, San Antonio International Airport has restaurants that you won’t find anywhere else in the city or state. So, we had to check them out on Neighborhood Eats. "Bringing people in from...
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
KENS 5
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
Police said that during a physical altercation, one person was shot. They called it an isolated incident.
foxsanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1