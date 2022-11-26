ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

What you need to know about holiday shopping safety online and in-person

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Black Friday is back in person. Not only for shoppers, but also for thieves. “What’s a holiday for some is really a business enterprise for others who are looking to take advantage of those who are out shopping,” said Gray Hardaway, a security expert and co-founder of Secur, an on-demand private security app for individuals and businesses. “There are people very savvy at identifying what you’ve purchased, and what you’re wearing. They’re watching and they look like shoppers that you wouldn’t know that you’re being followed unless they’re just not really good at what they’re doing.”
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal

(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Winner’s Weekend: Win a Four Pack of Tickets to the Zoo Lights

Win a four pack of tickets to Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo happening now through January 1st!. Experience acres of dazzling lights, festive holiday snacks and drinks for adults and kids, plus larger-than-life displays and photo-ops across miles of trails throughout the zoo! Visitsazoo.org.
Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade

San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
Chilly, but theres plenty of sunshine

SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
