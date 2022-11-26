ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Texas Food Benefits: Here’s How To Qualify for Gov. Abbott’s $1.4 Billion Relief Assistance!

For Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had received approval from the US Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Estimated 3.5 million Texans Who Qualify for Pandemic Food Benefits, Could Receive $391

The COVID-19 pandemic may have made parents, who lost their children’s access to summer meal programs eligible for pandemic food assistance. On November 16, Governor- Greg Abbott declared that Texas had received approval from the federal government for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers). The program, which is managed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, offers compensation to families who qualify for free or low-cost lunch and experienced hardship due to the pandemic’s impact on school closures.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy