Blountstown, FL

Blountstown routs Sneads, advances to 1R Final Four

By Sam Granville
 3 days ago

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team took control in the second half to pull away from Sneads for a 49-14 victory in the Class 1R Region Final on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 9-4 and will visit top-ranked Hawthorne in the state semifinals.

The Pirates end their season at 11-1 overall.

WMBB

Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Arnold takes down North Bay Haven at home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls soccer team rolled to a 5-1 victory over North Bay Haven at home Monday night. The Marlins improved to 1-3 and will host Lincoln on Thursday, December 1. The Buccaneers fell to 3-3-1 and will visit Walton on Thursday, December 1.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast wins by 99 points in home opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team opened its home schedule with a bang, crushing Florida Coastal Prep 143-44 Monday night. The Commodores improved to 8-3 and will visit Florida Southwestern on Saturday, December 3.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Cooper Alexander

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Sneads’ Cooper Alexander. Alexander has played football at Sneads since his freshman year, and even played some varsity games in his first season. “If you don’t have players like Cooper you’re not going to be a championship […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Five-peat: Sneads alum continues championship streak in college

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – Jada Coleman, a four-time state champion at Sneads High School, continued her title streak in college, winning an NJCAA Championship at Florida Southwestern. Coleman and the Buccaneers finished their 2022 season as state champions, national champions, and with a 27-1 overall record. “Just winning throughout high school and then winning […]
SNEADS, FL
underdogdynasty.com

FAU Potential Coaching Candidates: Travis Trickett

Career Path: In 2019, I went through Trickett’s career and credentials when FAU was looking for a head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss. Most of what I wrote then, still applies now, with an added caveat. Trickett, South Florida’s now-former offensive coordinator was able to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Chipola Men’s Basketball eyeing national title

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — After back-to-back trips to the NJCAA Final Four, the Chipola Men’s Basketball team has their eyes set on winning the national title. “I said this when I got the job, the goal is to hang a big banner, and that’s a national championship,” head coach Donnie Tyndall said. “We haven’t done […]
MARIANNA, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Mosley downs Bozeman, earns first win under Green

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team opened its era under first-year head coach Derrio Green with a 57-43 win over Bozeman on Monday night. The Dolphins improved to 1-0 and will host Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday, November 23. The Bucks fall to 1-0 and will visit Ponce De Leon on Tuesday, November […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Spring classes at Haney Technical College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spring enrollment is now open at Haney Technical College. Chief Communications Relations Officer, Alex Murphy, was in studio to talk about all the different programs they offer. There are eighteen different career technical education programs ranging from 6 to 24 months in length for completion. Online applications are being accepted […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast Jam 2023 is officially sold out

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest country music festivals will be back in the Panhandle this summer, but if you haven’t secured your tickets it may be too late. “We thought we were in heaven last year, but now we find out there’s a whole ‘nother level of heaven,” Gulf Coast […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Arnold’s McEliece adds two gold medals to collection

STUART, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold senior, Shane McEliece added two gold medals to his collection, winning multiple events at the FHSAA Swimming State Championships in back-to-back years. McEliece won the 100m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke in the Class 2A State Championship meet over the weekend. He was named an All-American this summer after winning gold […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Warm start to the week, cold front and cool down coming

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Sunshine is in store as we kick off the new work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the east coast. Temperatures Monday are forecast to reach the low-mid 70s because of it. By Tuesday, the ridge works its way east...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

