Blountstown routs Sneads, advances to 1R Final Four

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team took control in the second half to pull away from Sneads for a 49-14 victory in the Class 1R Region Final on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 9-4 and will visit top-ranked Hawthorne in the state semifinals.

The Pirates end their season at 11-1 overall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.