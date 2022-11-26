Blountstown routs Sneads, advances to 1R Final Four
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team took control in the second half to pull away from Sneads for a 49-14 victory in the Class 1R Region Final on Friday night.
The Tigers improved to 9-4 and will visit top-ranked Hawthorne in the state semifinals.
The Pirates end their season at 11-1 overall.
