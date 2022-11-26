ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

'Disappointed we don't have one more': Moeller falls to Springfield in state semifinal

By Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
It was déjà vu. It was Nov. 26, 2021 all over again for the Moeller Crusaders.

A state semifinal rematch with Springfield saw the Wildcats record the final score of the game, a 48-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer to Anthony Brown with four minutes and nine seconds left, sinking the Crusaders for the second straight season.

“It’s a good team, and hats off to them for the win,” Moeller head coach Mark Elder said.

Scores:Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates for Week 15

In a heavyweight bout most definitely worthy of a state semifinal, the Crusaders wasted no time getting on the board. Five rushes from Jordan Marshall and four from Alec Weeder resulted in a one-yard Marshall touchdown just five minutes into the game.

“We wanted to establish the run, control the ball and control the clock,” Elder said.

How Springfield topped Moeller in Ohio high school football playoffs

The Crusaders flexed their defensive muscle, forcing an early fumble and a turnover on downs aided by pass coverage from Conlan Daniel and Matt Seliga. Almost every time Springfield threatened on offense, Moeller’s defense stepped up. They forced three first-half turnovers, one on downs, a fumbled kickoff, and a fumble recovery.

Schondelmyer, who has thrown for over 4,100 yards this season, was held to 77 yards in the first half. He only had 17 yards before a 22-yard toss to Shawn Thigpen.

'I'm so happy for our program:'East Central overwhelms New Prairie to win 4A state title

Marshall helped the Crusaders respond by scoring his second touchdown on a drive fueled by four Springfield penalties. The Wildcats, who only allow 91 rushing yards per game, gave up 107 in the first half alone.

Schondelmyer was limited in the first half, but immediately warmed up his arm in the second half. Three straight passes resulted in a 32-yard touchdown to Anthony Brown to tie the game at 14.

Three drives later, Moeller capitalized yet again on a Springfield special teams error. Kyler Paul recovered a muffed punt at the 13, and one play later, Marshall completed his touchdown hat trick with a 13-yard rumble into the end zone. The senior finished with 165 yards, his 12th game this season eclipsing the century mark.

Schondelmyer once again responded with his arm, leading a 70-yard drive that took two minutes off the clock. Thigpen’s second score of the night was Schondelmyer’s third and tied the game for a third time. Thigpen finished with 80 receiving yards; Schondelmyer tallied 250 through the air. One hundred and seventy-three of those yards came in the second half.

Ohio high school football playoffs:NewCath loses to Pikeville in 1A state semifinal

Moeller responded with a five-minute drive of its own, leading to a Drew Mitchell field goal that gave the Crusaders their fourth lead of the night.

But there was a feeling that 4:31 was too much time for Schondelmyer, and that proved to be the case as he marched down the field in just 18 seconds, much to the delight of Wildcat supporters.

“In the end, we gave up 21 in the second half. Just got to play a little bit better there and we’ve got to finish drives,” Elder said.

Moeller head coach Mark Elder on Crusaders: 'I enjoyed every day with this group, and just disappointed we don't have one more'

Quarterback Matt Ponatoski gave the Crusaders one last chance with 2:39 to go. However, his first pass was intercepted and the Wildcats were able to run out the clock, breaking Moeller’s hearts once again.

Moeller finishes its season with a record of 13-2, falling just short of its first title game appearance since 2013. The Crusaders have now lost five straight playoff games against the Great Western Ohio Conference dating to 2005. Springfield enters the season’s final weekend 13-1 and will face Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I state title game next weekend in Canton.

Under-the-recruiting radar:Which Southwest Ohio football seniors might be overlooked?

"They were a fantastic group. I enjoyed every day with this group, and just disappointed we don't have one more," Elder said.

Moeller 24, Springfield 28

Springfield – 0 7 7 14 - 28

Moeller – 7 7 0 10 - 24

M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 8 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 13 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 8 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – 42 Mitchell FG

S – Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

