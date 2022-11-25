Florida high school football: Here are this year's state semifinal matchups
After a hectic three weeks, the regional finals are (almost) wrapped up and the Final Four is set up.
The only regional final still to be played is in Region 1-3M, where Edgewater will host Jones on Saturday afternoon.
Note: The FHSAA reseeds the teams in the Final Four based solely on the power rankings.
Class 4M
Ocoee (Region 2 champion) at Columbus (Region 4 champion)
Apopka (Region 1 champion) at Palm Beach Central (Region 3 champion)
Class 3M
Jesuit (Region 2 champion) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Region 3 champion)
Homestead (Region 4 champion) at Jones (Region 1 champion)
Class 2M
Lakewood (Region 2 champion) at Miami Central (Region 4 champion)
Bolles (Region 1 champion) at Plantation-American Heritage (Region 3 champion)
Class 1M
True North Classical Academy (Region 4 champion) at Chaminade-Madonna (Region 3 champion)
Clearwater Central Catholic (Region 2 champion) at University Christian (Region 1 champion)
Class 4S
Osceola (Region 3 champion) at Lakeland (Region 2 champion)
Buchholz (Region 1 champion) at Venice (Region 4 champion)
Class 3S
Columbia (Region 1 champion) at Lake Wales (Region 2 champion)
Mainland (Region 3 champion) at Dunbar (Region 4 champion)
Class 2S
Bishop Verot (Region 4 champion) at Florida High (Region 1 champion)
Cocoa (Region 3 champion) at Bradford (Region 2 champion)
Class 1S
Munroe (Region 1 champion) at First Baptist Academy (Region 4 champion)
John Carroll Catholic (Region 3 champion) at Trinity Catholic (Region 2 champion)
Class 1R
Blountstown (Region 2 champion) at Hawthorne (Region 4 champion)
Union County (Region 3 champion) at Northview (Region 1 champion)
