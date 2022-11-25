ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida high school football: Here are this year's state semifinal matchups

By Jon Santucci, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

After a hectic three weeks, the regional finals are (almost) wrapped up and the Final Four is set up.

The only regional final still to be played is in Region 1-3M, where Edgewater will host Jones on Saturday afternoon.

Note: The FHSAA reseeds the teams in the Final Four based solely on the power rankings.

More: High school football: Resilient Jones overcomes adversity to beat Edgewater, claim regional title

More Coverage: Ranking the top 10 region championship matchups

Florida high school football: A complete guide to the 2022 FHSAA playoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYmMc_0jNzhYlT00

Class 4M

Ocoee (Region 2 champion) at Columbus (Region 4 champion)

Apopka (Region 1 champion) at Palm Beach Central (Region 3 champion)

Class 3M

Jesuit (Region 2 champion) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Region 3 champion)

Homestead (Region 4 champion) at Jones (Region 1 champion)

Class 2M

Lakewood (Region 2 champion) at Miami Central (Region 4 champion)

Bolles (Region 1 champion) at Plantation-American Heritage (Region 3 champion)

Class 1M

True North Classical Academy (Region 4 champion) at Chaminade-Madonna (Region 3 champion)

Clearwater Central Catholic (Region 2 champion) at University Christian (Region 1 champion)

Class 4S

Osceola (Region 3 champion) at Lakeland (Region 2 champion)

Buchholz (Region 1 champion) at Venice (Region 4 champion)

Class 3S

Columbia (Region 1 champion) at Lake Wales (Region 2 champion)

Mainland (Region 3 champion) at Dunbar (Region 4 champion)

Class 2S

Bishop Verot (Region 4 champion) at Florida High (Region 1 champion)

Cocoa (Region 3 champion) at Bradford (Region 2 champion)

Class 1S

Munroe (Region 1 champion) at First Baptist Academy (Region 4 champion)

John Carroll Catholic (Region 3 champion) at Trinity Catholic (Region 2 champion)

Class 1R

Blountstown (Region 2 champion) at Hawthorne (Region 4 champion)

Union County (Region 3 champion) at Northview (Region 1 champion)

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida high school football: Here are this year's state semifinal matchups

