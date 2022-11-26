ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, LA

Homer football's repeat bid chugs forward behind Davion Champ, others

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Homer football's Davion Champ was a troubled kid without much hope for the future just a few short years ago.

Living with his grandmother, Rochelle Champ, his life turned into a tailspin when she passed away.

“A lot of people wrote him off and said he would never stay out of trouble long enough to play football for us,” Homer coach Richie Casey said. “He’s a pretty big kid, but he’s athletic for his size.”

At 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, Champ is hard not to notice. A player with that size operating at a Class 1A school is an anomaly, but there he was Friday night in the trenches as a left guard against Logansport in the LHSAA Non-Select Division IV quarterfinals.

With Champ and company opening gaping holes in the Logansport defensive line, the Pelicans (9-3) continued their quest for a second consecutive state title with a 47-6 victory over the Tigers (9-4).

Getting a chance to compete this week put a smile on the face of the big man and erased several weeks worth of tears. Champ broke his leg in the Pelicans’ jamboree contest when he was blindsided.

“Sitting out was very tough because for a majority of those games,” Champ said. “... I felt so alone.”

But Champ kept working hard with his rehab and in the classroom (he carries a 2.8 GPA) so that he could get back in the lineup in time for the playoffs to try to get his Pels back in the Superdome for another championship run.

Born in Minden, Champ grew up in Homer mostly under the guidance of his late grandmother. A couple of people stepped in to keep him from stepping out on the bad side, including his middle school principal at homer at the time.

“Once I lost my grandma, I started to fall apart. It was very tuff,” Champ said.

His former principal reminded the youngster that his grandmother wouldn’t tolerate shenanigans and that she was watching him constantly from above.

“I had to realize that it was all a part of God’s plan and that she in a better place," Champ said. "So, I now do things that I know she’d be happy I was doing. I just try and stay as positive as possible.”

He also continues to wait on some next level scholarship offers, which Casey says should be coming soon.

“He’s athletic or his size,” Casey said.

Champ is philosophical about what he’s been through to get where he is.

“My past life was a bit tuff here in Homer, but God knows I was built for it.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

