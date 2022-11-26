ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyle County, KY

Central, Holy Cross football teams fall on the road in KHSAA state semifinals

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geRyP_0jNzhUEZ00

Avery Bodner carried 29 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Boyle County High School football team to a 35-21 victory over visiting Central on Friday in a Class 4A semifinal.

Boyle County (12-2) advanced to face Corbin (14-0) in the Class 4A final set for 8 p.m. Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. Boyle County is seeking its third straight state title and 11th overall.

Central (9-5) trailed 14-0 at halftime before making a game of it over the final two quarters.

Cortez Stone’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled the Yellow Jackets within 14-7 with 4:17 left in the third quarter. Justin Brents’ 98-yard kickoff return for a score cut Boyle County’s lead to 21-13 with 11:37 remaining.

Bodner answered with his third touchdown of the night, a 57-yarder that gave the Rebels a 28-13 lead with 9:58 left. Xavier Brown’s 17-yard touchdown run pulled Central within 28-21 with 5:48 left.

Boyle County needed just 49 seconds to regain control, getting an 84-yard touchdown pass from Sage Dawson to Montavin Quisenberry for a 35-21 lead.

Stone carried 26 times for 68 yards, and Brown added 67 yards on five carries.

KHSAA football playoffs:How Bullitt East football beat Bryan Station and advanced to first state final since 2008

Raceland 49, Holy Cross 6

Quarterback Logan Lundy threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for a score to lead the host Rams (13-1) over the Cougars (10-4) in a Class A semifinal.

Noah Wallace added two touchdown runs (2 and 64 yards) for Raceland, which will face Pikeville (11-2) in the Class A final at noon Friday.

Wallace carried 13 times for 139 yards. Lundy completed 6 of 8 passes for 141 yards, and Parker Fannin had two catches for 92 yards and a score.

KHSAA football playoffs:Christian Academy routs Ashland Blazer, advances to Class 3A state final: 3 observations

Chris Perry’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Logan McClellan pulled Holy Cross within 7-6 with 17 seconds left in the third quarter, but Raceland dominated the rest of the way.

Perry completed 12 of 25 passes for 105 yards. The Cougars managed just 35 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops not retaining Kentucky offensive assistant, per report

Kentucky rushed for only 3.3 yards per carry in 2022 and running backs coach John Settle paid the price for that on Monday, being relieved of his duties after only 2 seasons with the Wildcats. The Wildcats rushed for 1,443 yards this season, finishing a lowly 13th in team rushing...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer

Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program. Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause

A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. How significant is Team USA’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said after Kentucky beat Louisville

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats suffocated Louisville 26-13 Saturday to win the Governor’s Cup. The Wildcats have now won 4 straight over the Cardinals. Will Levis finished 11-of-19 for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. Barion Brown and Dane Key both recorded receiving touchdowns. Chris Rodriguez recorded 24 carries for 120 yards to help put away Louisville. Kentucky also won the time of possession battle 32:45 to 27:15.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years

The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY

Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hazmat situation closes road in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of road has been shut down in both directions due to a hazmat situation in Garrard County. The Sheriff-Elect says crews are currently on Sugar Creek Road. Traffic is being re-directed in the area because of the hazmat situation. He did not go into detail about the situation.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 safe after Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Christmas tree farms near Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy