ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
madcitysportszone.com

Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as new head coach

Wisconsin has a new football coach. The Badgers surprised the college football world by bypassing interim coach Jim Leonhard and hiring Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to replace Paul Chryst. “I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to...
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Hire of Luke Fickell and not Jim Leonhard draws mixed reactions

Hire of Luke Fickell and not Jim Leonhard draws mixed reactions. Wisconsin is set to make one of the biggest splashes of the coaching carousel season with the hire of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. The news, first reported by ESPN, sent shockwaves around the Big Ten and the country. Most were extremely complimentary of the move, including nearly all of the national media.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy