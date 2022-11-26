Read full article on original website
Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks
NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers’ Newest Star Shines Again
Many fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were very worried on Sunday night as their team lagged behind Detroit for a long stretch of the game. Was Cleveland really going to lose to the Pistons?. But the fans breathed a sigh of relief as the game came to a close and...
Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen’s sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game’s first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss. “The hoop looked huge,” Allen said. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 30 points as the Bucks shot 55.8% overall and went 17 of 37 from beyond the arc, matching a season high for 3-point baskets.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
Cavs Top 3: Donovan Mitchell carries shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers to win over the Detroit Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons were both shorthanded on Sunday night. After a disastrous appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to figure things out a bit against the Detroit Pistons. Both teams were missing key players, with Cade Cunningham sitting out for the Pistons, and Caris LeVert and Kevin Love out for the Cavs.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Can't Overcome Injuries, Poor Shooting In Loss To Raptors
Last Wednesday, following a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell was asked what the difference was for the Cavaliers from a five-game losing skid to a four-game win streak. Mitchell pointed to his right, where Jarrett Allen sat, who was also fielding questions from the media. Allen had...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
Donovan Mitchell held to season-low eight points in Cavaliers' loss to Raptors
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-88 on Monday night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 14 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors improved to 8-2 at home. Siakam...
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel across the border to take on the Toronto Raptors in a Monday night NBA matchup at Scotiabank Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has...
Yardbarker
Evan Mobley Turning Into Double-Double Machine For The Cavs
The Cavs have not been playing the greatest basketball as a team over the last few games. A lot of that has to do with the number of injuries to key rotation members. But Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have each been recording double-doubles left and right and keeping the Cavs afloat.
Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt
WASHINGTON - Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury.Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain.Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game.Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards and Bradley Beal...
Countdown to tipoff: Executive Education boys basketball would like more than just another district banner
In comparison to many other schools that have been around much longer, Executive Education Academy doesn’t have a lot of banners hanging in its relatively new gymnasium. But what stands out on the north wall of the gym are four District 11 boys basketball banners, all lined up in a row. The Raptors are 4-for-4 in winning district titles since the boys basketball program began in 2018-19. The ...
