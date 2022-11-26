Iowa men’s basketball wards off second-half comeback, beats Clemson to advance to Emerald Coast Classic championship game

The Iowa Hawkeyes completed a roller coaster of a season on Saturday in much the way Iowa fans thought they would... if you had asked them about a month earlier. After starting the year with expectations for a solid year, things seemed to hit rock bottom in October when the Hawkeyes sat at 3-4 overall and in last place in the West. Fast forward a month and Iowa controlled its own destiny entering the season finale against Nebraska only to have things quickly come crashing down.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO