ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa men’s basketball wards off second-half comeback, beats Clemson to advance to Emerald Coast Classic championship game

By About the Writer
Daily Iowan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech

The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa

Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: Iowa Staff Eyes the Transfer Portal for Help

The Iowa Hawkeyes completed a roller coaster of a season on Saturday in much the way Iowa fans thought they would... if you had asked them about a month earlier. After starting the year with expectations for a solid year, things seemed to hit rock bottom in October when the Hawkeyes sat at 3-4 overall and in last place in the West. Fast forward a month and Iowa controlled its own destiny entering the season finale against Nebraska only to have things quickly come crashing down.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiow.com

Moore helps Iowa defeat rival Nebraska in prep all-star game

Forest City’s two-time, first-team all-staters Kellen Moore strapped on the shoulder again at the prep level on Sunday in the annual River Battle Bowl. The Bowl, which pits preps from Nebraska and Iowa, was played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Team Iowa beat Nebraska 10-7 in overtime with a game-winning field goal. Moore was named defensive MVP of the game, helping to hold Nebraska to one touchdown. Team Iowa has lost the past three meetings with Nebraska. This was the seventh time the game was played.
FOREST CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report

Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Takeaways from Iowa’s 79-66 loss to TCU

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) got down early and could never recover as the TCU Horned Frogs looked every part of their preseason ranking in a 79-66 win over the Hawks. I’ll keep this quick with takeaways. Iowa wasn’t ready for bullyball. TCU has an identity and they played...
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestler Nelson Brands earns gutsy win in season debut

Senior 174-pounder Nelson Brands made his return to the mat on Saturday afternoon as the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 21 Penn, 26-11, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Brands — the son of Iowa men’s wrestling’s associate head coach Terry Brands — made his season debut against Quaker...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
KTEN.com

10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Showing gratitude: giving thanks to Iowa City

Iowa City: It has a ring to it that has never left my mind. Several places in Iowa City hold a special place in my heart, from the Fourth of July fireworks over the Old Capital, to eating at Pagliai’s Pizza once a month, and to moving from the kids’ section at Prairie Lights to the history section on the main floor.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Clark farm on Muscatine Island

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy