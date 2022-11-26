Iowa men’s basketball wards off second-half comeback, beats Clemson to advance to Emerald Coast Classic championship game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa
Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Football: Iowa Staff Eyes the Transfer Portal for Help
The Iowa Hawkeyes completed a roller coaster of a season on Saturday in much the way Iowa fans thought they would... if you had asked them about a month earlier. After starting the year with expectations for a solid year, things seemed to hit rock bottom in October when the Hawkeyes sat at 3-4 overall and in last place in the West. Fast forward a month and Iowa controlled its own destiny entering the season finale against Nebraska only to have things quickly come crashing down.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball falls to TCU in Emerald Coast Classic championship game
Iowa men’s basketball struggled throughout a 79-66 loss to TCU in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of action and the Hawkeyes never fully recovered. Iowa managed...
kiow.com
Moore helps Iowa defeat rival Nebraska in prep all-star game
Forest City’s two-time, first-team all-staters Kellen Moore strapped on the shoulder again at the prep level on Sunday in the annual River Battle Bowl. The Bowl, which pits preps from Nebraska and Iowa, was played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Team Iowa beat Nebraska 10-7 in overtime with a game-winning field goal. Moore was named defensive MVP of the game, helping to hold Nebraska to one touchdown. Team Iowa has lost the past three meetings with Nebraska. This was the seventh time the game was played.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Georgia Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. The point spread favored Iowa this past Saturday, but luck did not. They lost to the TCU...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report
Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Takeaways from Iowa’s 79-66 loss to TCU
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) got down early and could never recover as the TCU Horned Frogs looked every part of their preseason ranking in a 79-66 win over the Hawks. I’ll keep this quick with takeaways. Iowa wasn’t ready for bullyball. TCU has an identity and they played...
Daily Iowan
No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball falls to No. 3 UConn in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball blew a double-digit lead to No. 3 UConn on Sunday afternoon in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game in Portland, Oregon. The Hawkeyes lost to the Huskies, 86-79, to move to 5-2 on the season. The Hawkeyes led by 11 points at the 6:30...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestler Nelson Brands earns gutsy win in season debut
Senior 174-pounder Nelson Brands made his return to the mat on Saturday afternoon as the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 21 Penn, 26-11, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Brands — the son of Iowa men’s wrestling’s associate head coach Terry Brands — made his season debut against Quaker...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders hockey vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
A staff member closes the gate to the field during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Cincinnati Cyclones at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Cyclones, 4-3.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Showing gratitude: giving thanks to Iowa City
Iowa City: It has a ring to it that has never left my mind. Several places in Iowa City hold a special place in my heart, from the Fourth of July fireworks over the Old Capital, to eating at Pagliai’s Pizza once a month, and to moving from the kids’ section at Prairie Lights to the history section on the main floor.
KWQC
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Theatres Celebrate the Holiday Season
The holiday season is here and the arts in Iowa City are ready to celebrate! DITV news director Ashley Weil has more on what programming to check out this festive season.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
