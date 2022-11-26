ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: when should Americans put up Christmas lights?

By Elizabeth Suggs
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Thanksgiving has finished, and many are wondering: when is the best time to hang Christmas lights?

A new survey conducted by the House Method explored that question. Researchers asked nearly 4,000 U.S. homeowners when they thought the best time was. Surprisingly, most people said the first of December was acceptable to hang up Christmas lights. However, most homeowners said they hang their lights in mid-November.

18% of Americans said they had no problem with Christmas lights before Thanksgiving, and 4% said they keep their lights up year-round.

In Utah, most respondents said the earliest acceptable day to put up Christmas lights was the first day of November, and most planned in November before Thanksgiving to display their lights.

