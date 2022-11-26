ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport

Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Top 10 Items in the City of Shreveport Surplus Auction

The City of Shreveport, in conjunction with several other government agencies are currently conducting an online auction of surplus and confiscated items that is scheduled to end December 1st at 6:30PM CST. The auction includes a myriad of different items including a huge fleet of retired police street-cruisers, various administrative...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mount Canaan Baptist Church giving away free suits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mount Canaan Baptist Church is partnering with Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier for its 1st Annual “Suits on Saints” clothing drive. The suit giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, located at 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

De Soto deputies returnding-dong ditching horse

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in De Soto parish caught a strange case Monday morning, a ding-dong ditching horse on the loose. The horse managed to get free Monday morning and was captured on a Blink door camera as it wandered through the Old Mansfield/South Bogle area. In a Facebook post the DSPO said:
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KSLA

A few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon in parts, but not all, of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7pm for Sabine, Natchitoches, Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes in northwest Louisiana. A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon for portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly across northern Louisiana. Large hail is the primary threat followed by damaging wind and possibly a tornado. The severe weather threat will end this evening with a cold front sweeping across the region tonight. After a brief cool down, we’ll return to mild and muggy weather this weekend with showers and storms possible at times.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
SHREVEPORT, LA

