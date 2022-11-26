Read full article on original website
q973radio.com
Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport
Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
Top 10 Items in the City of Shreveport Surplus Auction
The City of Shreveport, in conjunction with several other government agencies are currently conducting an online auction of surplus and confiscated items that is scheduled to end December 1st at 6:30PM CST. The auction includes a myriad of different items including a huge fleet of retired police street-cruisers, various administrative...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
KTBS
Christmas light display: Owen Holman amazed at social media feedback
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Holman family light show will not go on this year. Three neighbors complained causing Owen Holman to cancel this year's show that's been going strong since 2006. He didn't realize just how popular the show had become until it exploded on social media with comments from...
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
KSLA
Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
KSLA
Mount Canaan Baptist Church giving away free suits
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mount Canaan Baptist Church is partnering with Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier for its 1st Annual “Suits on Saints” clothing drive. The suit giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, located at 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.
KSLA
Shreveport police, fire departments launch annual Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Claus kicked off Monday morning (Nov. 28). The event is held annually by the Shreveport Police and Fire departments. On Monday morning, Santa arrived on a fire engine at Town Square Media and was greeted by excited children. The toy drive will continue through...
ktalnews.com
Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned out Texas St. building
The owner of a historic building on Texas St. in Shreveport destroyed in a fire over the summer has lost his battle to keep the city from tearing it down. Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned …. The owner of a historic building on Texas St. in...
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
KTBS
Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
KTBS
Annual Shreveport lights show cancelled for this year due to complaints
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday afternoon, Owen Holman announced to the public that the annual Holman Family Light Show at Gilbert Place is cancelled for 2022. This would have been the 16th consecutive year for the popular Shreveport attraction. Holman mentions in his Facebook post that the lights became an...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
ktalnews.com
De Soto deputies returnding-dong ditching horse
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in De Soto parish caught a strange case Monday morning, a ding-dong ditching horse on the loose. The horse managed to get free Monday morning and was captured on a Blink door camera as it wandered through the Old Mansfield/South Bogle area. In a Facebook post the DSPO said:
KSLA
A few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon in parts, but not all, of the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7pm for Sabine, Natchitoches, Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes in northwest Louisiana. A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon for portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly across northern Louisiana. Large hail is the primary threat followed by damaging wind and possibly a tornado. The severe weather threat will end this evening with a cold front sweeping across the region tonight. After a brief cool down, we’ll return to mild and muggy weather this weekend with showers and storms possible at times.
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
