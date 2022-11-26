ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Darius Johnson's 5 total TDs, 301 yards rushing send Beech to TSSAA football championship game

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
BARTLETT - Darius Johnson did it all for Beech on Friday night.

Johnson capped a night of 301 rushing yards with a 28-yard touchdown run to seal a 50-39 win for the Buccaneers and send them to the TSSAA 6A high school football state title game for the first time since the 2017 season.

Johnson finished with four rushing touchdowns and a blocked punt that he recovered and ran in for a touchdown from a few yards out.

But as dominant at Johnson was all night, he and Beech (13-1) had to hang on. After building a 35-13 lead at halftime, including three first-quarter touchdowns from Johnson, Bartlett (11-3) responded with 14 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter.

The Panthers eventually took a 39-35 lead, capping a run of 26 consecutive points for Bartlett, in the fourth quarter.

Johnson then responded with one of his biggest plays of the night.

With a little more than seven minutes left in the game, he got the carry and had a 37-yard run to set up JP Courtney’s 14-yard, go-ahead touchdown run for a 43-39 lead.

From there, Beech’s defense stepped up, as Jordan Lee intercepted Bartlett quarterback Braylen Ragland. That set up Johnson’s final touchdown run. Then the Beech defense put together one final stop, sacking Ragland on the game’s final play.

Beech will play Oakland (13-1) in Chattanooga at Finley Stadium on Dec. 3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

