Iowa City, IA

Alex Padilla Enters Transfer Portal

Alex Padilla has suited up in black and gold for the final time. Padilla announced today that he's entering the transfer portal:. As his tweet notes, he's a graduate transfer (congrats on completing your undergraduate degree, Alex!) and he has two years of football eligibility remaining to use at a new school. As a graduate transfer, he'll also be eligible immediately to play at a new school.
The Aftermath:

Is there a greater understatement in college football than “Iowa is not built to come back from behind?” Every announcer that calls an Iowa game has this cliché locked and loaded for the moment Iowa falls down two scores, even if this happens two minutes into the first quarter. This sounds like a lazy half-truth, but every dumb announcer in college football is right. Iowa’s offense absolutely, positively cannot be trusted to score when it absolutely, positively must to win a football game. There is not a soul with a modicum of college football knowledge that doesn’t know just how true this is.
TCU 79, Iowa 66: Not So Niceville

Iowa played TCU on Saturday night in a game for all the Emerald Coasts... and the Emerald Coasts are headed back to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Iowa lost 79-66 to TCU and the game wasn't really even that close for much of the second half. The Horned Frogs went off for 43 points in the second half and had a lead around 20 points for long stretches after halftime.
Fort Worth, TX

