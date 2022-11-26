ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morant Has Pelicans Singing Blues In Memphis

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
The New Orleans Pelicans were left to sing the blues after a 132-111 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

(New Orleans, LA) The New Orleans Pelicans got off to a slow start and were left to sing the blues after a 132-111 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant paced the home team with 23 points and 11 assists but Memphis had six players score more than 10 points and New Orleans never got close.

“We have to come out ready to play," Green said. "We weren’t. That starts with me having our team prepared, having us ready. Our game-plan discipline wasn’t up to par. They were the better team tonight.”

The Grizzlies made 12 of their 24 three-pointers in the first half, leading to a 68-48 halftime lead. Dillon Brooks (25 points) helped Morant shoulder the scoring burden in Desmond Bane's absence. Brooks outscored the veteran Pelicans guards rotation by himself.

The Pelicans were without CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) and Morant made the New Orleans backcourt pay. Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Devonte' Graham could not keep up, scoring 25 points combined on 7/21 shooting. Dyson Daniels added 9 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Memphis continued to pressure the Pelicans into bad shots after the break and extended the lead with a 21-9 run in the first six minutes of the second half. The lead was up to 36 in the third quarter and Willie Green emptied the bench to start the final frame.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (20 points, 4 rebounds) and Brandon Clarke (12 points, 10 rebounds) kept Zion Williamson (14 points, 5 rebounds) and Jonas Valanciunas (4 points, 3 rebounds) from finding any sort of rhythm or space in the paint. This was the first time Williamson was on the court for a New Orleans loss to Memphis since Morant and he were drafted back-to-back in 2019.

Trey Murphy III returned to the lineup and looked refreshed scoring 21 points on a 7/14 shooting night. Murphy III also lead the team with six made free throws. However, the challenge of climbing out of a 25-point hole was just too much to ask of this New Orleans squad once Brandon Ingram went to the locker room with an ankle injury.

“Give them the credit," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "They came in right away from the start of the game and just played with more force. They knocked down a lot of shots. They basically got whatever they wanted. Threes, points in the paint. They got to the free-throw line. It wasn’t our night.”

The Pelicans will be back in action on Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans will play six of their next seven games at home to help wash away the taste of this post-Thanksgiving dinner disaster of a loss.

