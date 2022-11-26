Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper and Community Foundation CEO Hal Cato Announce Partnership Supporting Local Small Businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Today, Mayor John Cooper and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee CEO Hal Cato announced a partnership to support local small businesses throughout Nashville’s neighborhoods and issued a call to action for Nashvillians to eat and shop local during the upcoming holiday season. The announcement comes a day before Small Business Saturday, a national retail holiday to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Bank robbed on Lowes Drive in Clarksville, photos released
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A bank in St. Bethlehem was robbed Monday morning by a man showing a note but no weapon. At 11 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at 2155 Lowes Drive, according to police Lt. Charles Gill. The robber...
2 teens charged after gas station employee shot, killed in Hermitage
Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Who was on the Nashville Nine last year? Take a look at the historic properties at risk of demolition
Before the new Nashville Nine list comes out, here is a refresher of the 2021 list and why those properties made the list.
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
fox17.com
Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
rewind943.com
Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!
Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108
Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Save the date! Artists Sunday is November 27th. Shop with your favorite local artists. Think of it like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for Art! Staff will be live at the Columbia Welcome Center from 12:00-3:00pm. Stop by for promotions – exclusive to Artists Sunday!
WSMV
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts to identify a woman they say is posing as a rideshare driver, drugging men and stealing their money. Now, a male suspect is believed to be involved in the most recent incident on Oct. 15. A recent victim told...
Firefighters respond to reports of smoke coming from downtown Nashville hotel
Firefighters responded to a downtown Nashville building Thursday night for reports of a possible fire.
2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church
Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
