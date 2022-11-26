Read full article on original website
Selma Drug Store Closing After 106 Years in Business
One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Selma is closing — after doing business in the city for more than a century. Swift Drug Company in downtown Selma — has been serving people in the community for a 106 years. And in that time three generations of the Swift family have owned and operated the business.
WSFA
Giving Tuesday focuses on non-profits, year-end donations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday was a day for giving thanks, the weekend was all about shopping, and Tuesday is for giving back. This is “Giving Tuesday,” where Americans are asked to dig deep and donate to their favorite charities. Today’s the day charities hope you’ll open your...
WSFA
Montgomery Zoo to transform into winter wonderland for annual lights festival
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is gearing up to bring back its holiday tradition, the annual Christmas Lights Festival. Friday, the city of Montgomery and the zoo will transform into a Winter Wonderland displaying thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations. You can watch the official lighting on WSFA 12 News at 6 p.m.
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Seafood Dynamite explodes onto the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
When a restaurant has been in business successfully for three decades, you don’t want to shake things up too much. But when executive chef Eric Rivera took charge at Vintage Year in Montgomery, he added a dish to the menu that quickly blew up. Seafood Dynamite blends shrimp, oysters...
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $879,900
Introducing the Savannah plan Transitional Elevation with estimated completion Fall 2022. This home features an open layout of the Kitchen w/large island, DR, Great Room & Outdoor Living w/Screened Porch, making it perfect for entertaining.Main floor Study, Morning Kitchen & WI Pantry are thoughtful features for a modern lifestyle.Owner’s Suite includes spacious double WI Closets, frameless glass shower & Soaking Tub.Guest room w/en suite bath including zero entry tile shower is conveniently located on the main floor.Upper level includes HUGE loft space & storage closet, Two additional BR & Two BA. With use of preferred lender, buyer may receive up to $4,000 in closing costs on the purchase of their new home in Summerlin! Prices and plans subject to change without notice.Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.
WSFA
First Alert: Overnight storms bring severe weather risk
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and storms continue across Alabama this evening; so far, these storms have mainly stayed below severe limits. Translation - they’re loud and really rainy, but they haven’t damaged anything. Let’s hope that continues. A new Tornado Watch has been issued for much of west-central Alabama, it includes Marengo, Dallas and Perry counties in our area. This watch has been issued ahead of a cluster of thunderstorms currently over Mississippi; it will push eastward through the next few hours, arriving in west-central Alabama later tonight. It will then push eastward across the state, exiting into Georgia by 9am Wednesday.
tallasseetribune.com
New Tallassee High School to be finished sometime next year
A new Tallassee High School was supposed to be completed in September. But like so many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, things got delayed. Supply chain issues have caused issues with everything from windows to what will heat and cool the new building. Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said it will be sometime next year before students can be in the new building.
Auburn Plainsman
Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces
Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week: Nala is good with Other Dogs and Children and very Sweet
PAHS Pet of the Week is Nala, a one-year-old Pit Bull. Adoption fees of $20 for dogs and puppies and $10 for cats and kittens are good until the end of November. Nala has already been spayed. She has a brown coat with white markings; and she is a very pretty girl. Nala weighs 42-pounds so she is considered to be a medium sized young adult dog. She is very well behaved–both leash trained and house trained. Nala knows basic commands–sit, down, etc. She would be fine with children and other dogs. Nala is a great dog who is ready for her own home. You supply the home and Nala will bring the love and joy!
Iron Bowl 2022 forecast: Will it rain on Alabama and Auburn?
Will it rain on Alabama’s Iron Bowl on Saturday?. It’s very possible, so bring the rain gear. The National Weather Service is forecasting a decent chance of rain on Saturday. The question is, will it hold off until the game is over?. The Iron Bowl is scheduled to...
wbrc.com
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville to Honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of Annual Christmas Parade
The City of Prattville is excited to honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Ms. Armstrong is from Prattville, but has travelled around the world to become a World Champion in Women’s Weightlifting. Andrea Armstrong competed in the IPL Drug tested world championship hosted in...
WSFA
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson. According to police, officers and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of Woodley Road. There, they found Richardson’s body. No other information related to Richardson’s shooting...
WSFA
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Incoming Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze kicked off his introductory press conference Tuesday morning by thanking interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who went 2-2 to close out the season while bringing renewed passion to the team and fanbase. Many Auburn fans had...
Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
WSFA
First-year teacher inspiring students at Floyd Middle Magnet School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your boss is stopping by. At least, that’s what Niya Kimbell thought was happening on this day. “I thought I was being observed today by the district or...
WSFA
Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the dates and times for each of the teams that have made it to the 2022 Super 7 State Football Championships. The games will be played between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus...
WSFA
Police: 3 wounded in 2 Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in two separate shootings on Friday and Saturday. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 2100 block of E. South Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a person shot. There, police said two men were found with gunshot wounds. Williams revealed the men sustained those injuries in the area of April and Ridgecrest streets.
