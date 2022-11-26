PAHS Pet of the Week is Nala, a one-year-old Pit Bull. Adoption fees of $20 for dogs and puppies and $10 for cats and kittens are good until the end of November. Nala has already been spayed. She has a brown coat with white markings; and she is a very pretty girl. Nala weighs 42-pounds so she is considered to be a medium sized young adult dog. She is very well behaved–both leash trained and house trained. Nala knows basic commands–sit, down, etc. She would be fine with children and other dogs. Nala is a great dog who is ready for her own home. You supply the home and Nala will bring the love and joy!

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO