Local Sports: Beaufort headed to state title game, and three local GHSA schools advance to quarterfinals.

(WSAV) – The biggest story from Friday night comes out of South Carolina, where the Beaufort Eagles pick up an impressive 30-21 win against Dillon to punch their ticket to the SCHSL 3A state championship game. The Eagles will play Powdersville on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Benedict College.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Swainsboro and Benedictine both picked up wins to continue their playoff runs.

The Swainsboro Tigers beat Rabun County 35-10. They will play Irwin County at home next week on Tiger Field in the GHSA 1A State Semifinals.

The Benedictine Cadets went on the road to beat Stockbridge 34-14. The Cadets will host Troup County next week in the GHSA 4A State Semifinals next Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Appling County keeps its championship hopes alive after beating Callaway 44-21. They’ll play Thomson next Friday, Dec. 2, in the GHSA 2A State Semifinals.

Other Scores:

Calvary Day 0

Cedar Grove 30

Wayne County 12

North Oconee 31

Metter 7

Prince Avenue Christian 23

Sandy Creek 51

Savannah Christian 21