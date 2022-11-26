Read full article on original website
The Aftermath:
Is there a greater understatement in college football than “Iowa is not built to come back from behind?” Every announcer that calls an Iowa game has this cliché locked and loaded for the moment Iowa falls down two scores, even if this happens two minutes into the first quarter. This sounds like a lazy half-truth, but every dumb announcer in college football is right. Iowa’s offense absolutely, positively cannot be trusted to score when it absolutely, positively must to win a football game. There is not a soul with a modicum of college football knowledge that doesn’t know just how true this is.
TCU 79, Iowa 66: Not So Niceville
Iowa played TCU on Saturday night in a game for all the Emerald Coasts... and the Emerald Coasts are headed back to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Iowa lost 79-66 to TCU and the game wasn't really even that close for much of the second half. The Horned Frogs went off for 43 points in the second half and had a lead around 20 points for long stretches after halftime.
Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years
Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
Dozens More Affordable Homes Will Be Built by Two Oregon Enterprises
Affordable Homes: Dozens of homes priced for low-income families are being constructed in Eugene and Lincoln City as part of two separate projects designed to alleviate Oregon’s housing issue. While the Eugene development will offer reasonably priced homes for sale, the Lincoln City project is meant to house those...
Standoff in Florence apartment leads to arrest
Nov. 25, 2022 - An hours-long standoff involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with the arrest of Justin Martinez, 39, of Florence. At around 10:45 a.m. Lane County Sheriff's (LCS) deputies learned that Martinez was at the Siuslaw Dunes Apartment complex on 43rd street, just off of Highway 10, who was wanted on two warrants - “assault in the third degree” from the Oregon State Parole Board, and “escape in the third degree” from the Florence Municipal Court, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tom Speldrich.
Lincoln County judge denies request by vacation rental owner to require a transfer of license to new owners
A Lincoln County circuit judge has denied a request by the owner of three vacation rentals in the Bayshore area of Waldport to require the sheriff’s office to issue a rental license to potential new buyers of one of his properties. Judge Amanda Benjamin issued her ruling Wednesday, a...
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harefest announces bands, improvements for 2023
The annual tribute band festival will again be at the fairgrounds and there will be some additions to the mix.Harefest, the annual tribute band music festival and camp-out at the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby, returns July 14-15, 2023. This year's line-up includes tributes to Queen, Journey, Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Heart, Eagles, Boston and Beastie Boys, Motley Crue, Foreigner, Van Halen, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Miller Band, Hall & Oates, Doobie Brothers and Spinal tap. This is the second year the festival will be held at the fairgrounds, which includes an...
One dead, one hospitalized after two-car crash in Coburg
COBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a two car crash in Coburg Sunday night, Coburg Fire confirmed. Crews responded before 9:30 p.m. on November 27 near the intersection of Coburg Road and McKenzie View Drive. Authorities are also looking for a driver who they...
