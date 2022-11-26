ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 114, Utah 107

CHICAGO (114) DeRozan 9-20 8-9 26, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Vucevic 8-17 0-0 16, Dosunmu 3-5 2-2 8, LaVine 7-20 5-6 20, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 5-8 0-0 10, Caruso 1-2 3-4 5, Dragic 2-7 2-2 7, White 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 43-93 22-25 114. UTAH (107) Markkanen 12-18...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points

1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
NBC Sports

Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'

While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
Porterville Recorder

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
Porterville Recorder

Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also...
Porterville Recorder

Stars sign Hintz to $67.6M, 8-year extension through 2030-31

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz, a nearly point-a-game player in the prime of his career, to a $67.6 million, eight-year contract extension. “He brings so much to us,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said Tuesday. “He realizes now who he is. He...
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60

Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
