4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
The richest person in Oklahoma
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Jazz HC Addresses Bizarre End-of-Game Sequence vs. Suns
The Utah Jazz left fans scratching their heads Saturday night in Phoenix.
Magic vs. Kyrie Irving's Nets Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic Monday night. Here's what you need to know.
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
Chicago 114, Utah 107
CHICAGO (114) DeRozan 9-20 8-9 26, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Vucevic 8-17 0-0 16, Dosunmu 3-5 2-2 8, LaVine 7-20 5-6 20, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 5-8 0-0 10, Caruso 1-2 3-4 5, Dragic 2-7 2-2 7, White 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 43-93 22-25 114. UTAH (107) Markkanen 12-18...
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
Ben Simmons Day-To-Day With Left Knee Soreness
The Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn believes Ben Simmons will be day-to-day with reaggravated left knee soreness.
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
Tankathon Reverse Standings: Pistons Grab Top Odds from Rockets
The league's worst could start grappling for top draft odds sooner rather than later.
NBC Sports
Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'
While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
Ousmane Dieng Held Scoreless in Thunder Return
Ousmane Dieng went scoreless in 21 minutes against Houston on Saturday.
The Team Drafting Victor Wembanyama Will Need A Plan
If you're the team that ends up with Victor Wembanyama, get ready to build a plan quickly.
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game
Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also...
Stars sign Hintz to $67.6M, 8-year extension through 2030-31
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz, a nearly point-a-game player in the prime of his career, to a $67.6 million, eight-year contract extension. “He brings so much to us,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said Tuesday. “He realizes now who he is. He...
NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60
Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
Tuesday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
