wdrb.com
BOZICH | What is the first step forward for Louisville basketball?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If they made the matchups for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge strictly on where teams are currently projected to finish in their leagues, the winless University of Louisville would not be playing unbeaten Maryland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards would...
wdrb.com
Louisville man wins big on Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man got quite a bargain on Black Friday when he decided to invest in a lottery ticket for the state's new Kentucky 5 drawing. The man, who didn't want to be identified, became the game's first jackpot winner, scoring $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot.
wdrb.com
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. ...STRONG WIND GUSTS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... A low pressure system will track through the midwest and into the. Great Lakes today and tonight with a cold front moving through. southern Indiana and central Kentucky late tonight. Southerly. winds...
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
wdrb.com
Home sales around Louisville decline for 10th consecutive month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home sales in Kentuckiana declined for the 10th straight month in October because of rising interest rates and low supply, according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors. The agency said total existing home sales dropped 24% compared to October 2021. The average home sale price...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville plans to name next president Wednesday, sources say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to name its next president Wednesday, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The university’s board of trustees scheduled a special meeting behind closed doors for 10:30 a.m. The board has been meeting in secret for the last several months to consider candidates for the position, with a goal of announcing a hire by the end of the year.
wdrb.com
Annual toy drive for children in need, Toys for Toys, kicks off in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People around Louisville have a chance to make a child happy this holiday season. The annual toy drive, Toys for Tots, kicked off on Monday morning in downtown Louisville with Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Fire Department and Metro Corrections leaders. People are asked to drop off...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare's mobile unit to make weekly stops at Nia Center in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare's Prevention & Wellness Mobile Primary Care will now make weekly stops at the Nia Center in west Louisville. Norton's Mobile Primary Care held an open house Monday at the Nia Center at Broadway and 29th Street to give people who live and work in the area the chance to take a tour and possibly make an appointment when the center becomes a regular stop every Monday. Norton Healthcare providers said this is a significant step toward providing health care for all in Louisville but particularly areas they've identified as underserved.
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
wdrb.com
Stevenson announces bid for attorney general in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker whose resume includes ministry work and a career in the military announced Monday that she will run for Kentucky attorney general next year. State Rep. Pam Stevenson, an attorney from Louisville, filed paperwork to begin running for the job as Kentucky’s chief...
wdrb.com
Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
wdrb.com
Jack Harlow's mom shares her gift (w)rapping skills with Kosair Charities volunteers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers with Kosair Charities got some gift wrapping help from the mother of Louisville rapper Jack Harlow on Giving Tuesday. Volunteers spent several hours at Kosair Charities Sam Swope Center on Eastern Parkway wrapping presents for an upcoming Christmas party. Volunteers say they feel compelled to give back to the community, especially children, during this time of year.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofits seeing greater need this Giving Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales wrap up, a day of giving is set to begin. Giving Tuesday is a critical day for many nonprofits. Across the board, many different types of charity groups will say their need is at an all time high. But for some, donations aren't necessarily keeping up with demand.
wdrb.com
Viewing holiday village in Louisville collector's basement becomes tradition for Christmas lovers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When winter weather blankets the rooftops, every Louisville neighborhood becomes very similar, no matter how long it's been around. It snows a little, cars are stuck, tow trucks do their thing, and those news people have their cameras and microphones out. We're talking about neighborhood in...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
wdrb.com
'Disheartening' | Officials investigating after shelter at Iroquois Park burned over holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces. The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare plans to conduct a $10 million renovation of Frankfort facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare plans conduct a $10 million renovation of a facility for Limestone Centre at Franklin Square in Frankfort. The renovated health care facility is set to include adult primary care, an immediate care center, pediatric service and on-site x-ray and lab services. "We are thrilled...
