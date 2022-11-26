ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were.

“Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.

Two men were shot at a mall in Greenville in what police said was “not a random act of violence” and another person was shot at a Walmart in Lumberton. Police said they were still looking for the suspect in that case.

Charlotte shopper Minnie Kennedy said she and her family know what to do when something feels off.

“If somebody is outside arguing over something I’m going to go in the opposite direction, I’m not going where the trouble is to see what’s going on,” she said.

Comments / 10

Jennifer Johnson
3d ago

Already started my Amazon shopping. My grandson loves the videos of the toys. We are having all the fun with none of the threat of violence or thefts. That's a win-win for me.

Kiji High
3d ago

These shootings are just as bad as the Pandemic. It is a crisis that has people in a panic. Rather than wearing masks we must wear the full armor of God. This will keep the Satan-virus away. We are in a spiritual war against powers and principalities. No one can do anything about this violence except God. Stay prayed up at all times because Satan's agents are looking to devour anyone who is not protected. Stay safe!

Dibble94
3d ago

SMH this is a sad world that’s only getting sadder and darker. Can’t even leave the house.

