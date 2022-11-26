‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday

CHARLOTTE — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were.

“Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.

Two men were shot at a mall in Greenville in what police said was “not a random act of violence” and another person was shot at a Walmart in Lumberton. Police said they were still looking for the suspect in that case.

Charlotte shopper Minnie Kennedy said she and her family know what to do when something feels off.

“If somebody is outside arguing over something I’m going to go in the opposite direction, I’m not going where the trouble is to see what’s going on,” she said.

>>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts reports on the steps shoppers are taking to stay safe.

(WATCH BELOW: Shoppers flock to Charlotte Premium Outlets in search of Black Friday deals)

©2022 Cox Media Group