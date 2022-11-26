Read full article on original website
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup...
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I was worried...
Milwaukee defeats Southeast Missouri State 84-68
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman scored 23 points as Milwaukee beat Southeast Missouri State 84-68 on Monday night. Freeman had eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Justin Thomas scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Markeith Browning II recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.
Colts, Saturday mismanage clock at end of loss to Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan had the Colts in position to rally. He'd brought them back from a 16-3 deficit against Pittsburgh and was driving late in the fourth quarter for a chance to force overtime or even win the game with a 2-point conversion. Then, suddenly and strangely, Indianapolis ran out of time and downs in what proved to be an inexplicable 24-17 loss to the Steelers.
Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said...
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr. kept waiting for his first carry of the season. When he finally got the chance, in Week 12 during prime time, Snell showed everyone what he could do.
AP source: Georgia Tech to promote Brent Key to head coach
Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Georgia Tech was working on contract details with...
Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in...
College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings
The Week 14 College Football Playoff Committee rankings were released Tuesday night, and there were a few movers and shakers in the rankings ahead of selection day on Dec. 4. Georgia maintained its hold on the top spot, followed by Michigan at No. 2 moving up one spot coming off their thumping of Ohio State. Read more... The post College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
