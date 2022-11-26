INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan had the Colts in position to rally. He'd brought them back from a 16-3 deficit against Pittsburgh and was driving late in the fourth quarter for a chance to force overtime or even win the game with a 2-point conversion. Then, suddenly and strangely, Indianapolis ran out of time and downs in what proved to be an inexplicable 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO