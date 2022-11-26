ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot, multiple people detained in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Phoenix on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say multiple people were detained at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized

PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Investigation: Gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The remains of an 80-year-old grandmother who went missing in May have been found on South Mountain, according to Phoenix police. Roberta Braden was last seen on May 1 when she left her home near 24th Street and Baseline Road for a walk. Her family said she suffered from Alzheimer's disease.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers father of 4 shot and killed in Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a father of four who was shot and killed at a Phoenix park is remembering him as a loving dad who would do anything for his children. Officers responded to a shooting call at a park near 19th Avenue and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m. on Nov. 26. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Armando Hernandez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ

