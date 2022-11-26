Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, multiple people detained after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Monday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect who stole van in Tempe arrested after I-17 pursuit ends in crash, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man who Tempe Police say stole a van Monday afternoon was arrested following a pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 17. The unidentified suspect stole an unoccupied running van in downtown Tempe around 1 p.m. near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue. Shortly after, a...
AZFamily
Man shot, multiple people detained in Phoenix
PHOENIX — For Brenda Gilliam-Miller and her family, Nov. 28 is a day to celebrate life. It was the day one of her daughters, Destiny McClain, was born. This year, that celebration was important, as it was going to be Destiny's 25th birthday. "Her murder, unfortunately, it's still...
Family celebrates 25th birthday of Destiny McClain. Her murder remains unsolved
PHOENIX — For Brenda Gilliam-Miller and her family, Nov. 28 is a day to celebrate life. It was the day one of her daughters, Destiny McClain, was born. This year, that celebration was important, as it was going to be Destiny’s 25th birthday. “Her murder, unfortunately, it’s still...
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized
PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.
AZFamily
Investigation: Gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 911. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
12news.com
Records reveal brutal new details of recent shooting at a Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — Recently released court documents have given new details on an apparently calculated shooting outside of a Phoenix gas station that left one man dead over the weekend. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Eduardo Quintero was seen by multiple witnesses shooting another man at a...
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Family remembers father of 4 shot and killed in Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
KOLD-TV
Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Vigil held for beloved Phoenix guest teacher, coach who was gunned down
The shooting reportedly happened on a sidewalk outside a restaurant north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. The victim, identified 30-year-old David Denogean, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run with pedestrian in wheelchair in Goodyear
PHOENIX — A woman in a wheelchair died after she was struck by a vehicle in Goodyear Saturday evening, authorities said. Police responded to the area near McDowell and Dysart roads at approximately 6:30 p.m. to calls regarding a hit-and-run, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a press release.
