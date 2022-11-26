ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Post Register

Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I was worried...
PHOENIX, AZ
Post Register

Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn't too...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

