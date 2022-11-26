ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
KELOLAND TV

Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox17

Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Current, former patients of Wright and Filippis may have been impacted by data breach

Current and former patients of Michigan company Wright and Filippis, a prosthetics and orthotics provider, may have been impacted by a cybersecurity attack. The attack happened in January of this year and may have leaked the data of former and current patients as well as employees. The company immediately took steps to secure and investigate the incident, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Domestic violence homicides have nearly doubled in Kent Co., according to study by Safe Haven Ministries

The number of Domestic Violence homicides in Kent County has nearly doubled this year, that’s according to a West Michigan nonprofit that’s been tracking cases. Tara Aday works as the Senior Program Director for Safe Haven Ministries, an abuse prevention shelter, and also co-chairs the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team (DVCCRT).
KENT COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ex-Oxford school board members speak about deadly high school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – Two former Oxford school board members are expected to speak about the deadly high school shooting on Monday. Former Oxford school board President Tom Donnelly and treasurer Korey Bailey both resigned from the school board in September of this year. They met with victims’ families on...
WOOD

2 dead in Kentwood house fire

2 dead in Kentwood house fire
KENTWOOD, MI

