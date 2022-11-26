Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Michigan man falsely claims troopers stole money, opioids during search, officials say
ALPENA, MI – A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fabricated false claims of misconduct against Michigan State Police troopers who conducted searches of his home and business, officials said. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana...
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
In whispered 911 call, teacher fears gunshots fired in school
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
Testimony: Poll worker admitted to using USB drive
A poll worker charged with violating election law admitted he used a personal flash drive to export the electronic poll book at a Gaines Township precinct, according to testimony Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan governor orders flags lowered to honor Oxford High School shooting victims on anniversary
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting. Wednesday marks one year since four students were killed and seven people were injured at Oxford High School on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items from a Macomb County store on Black Friday has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase that started in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. Police said on Friday (Nov. 25), Wellington Inoa, 36,...
Lawsuit challenging LGBTQ civil rights is ‘purely speculative,’ Nessel argues
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge should dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Grand Rapids area nonprofit that challenges Michigan civil rights law now including protections for LGBTQ people, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel contends. “Simply put, there is no immediate danger of harm, and plaintiff’s concerns are based...
KELOLAND TV
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
Fox17
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Current, former patients of Wright and Filippis may have been impacted by data breach
Current and former patients of Michigan company Wright and Filippis, a prosthetics and orthotics provider, may have been impacted by a cybersecurity attack. The attack happened in January of this year and may have leaked the data of former and current patients as well as employees. The company immediately took steps to secure and investigate the incident, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
wgvunews.org
Domestic violence homicides have nearly doubled in Kent Co., according to study by Safe Haven Ministries
The number of Domestic Violence homicides in Kent County has nearly doubled this year, that’s according to a West Michigan nonprofit that’s been tracking cases. Tara Aday works as the Senior Program Director for Safe Haven Ministries, an abuse prevention shelter, and also co-chairs the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team (DVCCRT).
'It tore me apart'; Work tools stolen from Kent County woman's truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County woman says thieves took the tools she needs for work, and the sheriff's office is now investigating. It happened when Rebecca Perez's truck was broken into overnight off of 60th Street Southeast and Division Street. "It tore me apart," she says. She...
Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kent County on Saturday night. The rollover crash happened on US 131, according to the officials. According to witness testimony cited by the Michigan State Police, the car was passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed as it was barreling down the freeway close to Rockford.
Man died of accidental drowning before body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man whose body was found in the Grand River was victim of an accidental drowning, Grand Rapids police said. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Nov. 11 in the river under the Bridge Street bridge. A fisherman spotted the body face down...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ex-Oxford school board members speak about deadly high school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – Two former Oxford school board members are expected to speak about the deadly high school shooting on Monday. Former Oxford school board President Tom Donnelly and treasurer Korey Bailey both resigned from the school board in September of this year. They met with victims’ families on...
WOOD
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Who works for who?’: Ex-Oxford school board members speak on prevention policies, 3rd party review
OXFORD, Mich. – A couple of ex-Oxford Community School board members gathered on Monday afternoon to speak about the prevention policies and third-party review involved with the investigation of the Oxford High School shooting. The Oxford High School shooting took place on Nov. 30, 2021, and most recently, the...
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan State Police focus enforcement on speeding, distracted drivers on I-94 -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan State Police focus on speeding, distracted drivers on I-94 during multi-state initiative. Michigan State Police are working with police in Indiana and Illinois to...
