FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
newyorkbeacon.com
Man from Crown Heights: Landlord Is pushing him out of a $450-a-Month Apartment
On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Francis Roberts—who has resided in his Crown Heights apartment for more than 20 years —is allegedly being harassed by his landlord in attempts for him to vacate. Roberts’ rent is currently $450 per month since his apartment is rent-stabilized.
Where are the best Christmas towns in the U.S.? Visit these NYC boroughs, new ranking says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s nothing like Christmastime in New York City, with its decorations, ice skating, winter treats, lighted Christmas trees, and so much more that makes it feel magical during the holiday season. It’s why Manhattan is one of the best Christmas towns in the United...
rew-online.com
RXR Announces 50 Percent Lease-Up of One Clinton Park in Downtown New Rochelle
RXR, the master developer of Downtown New Rochelle, today announced that its second rental building in the city, One Clinton Park, has reached 50 percent leased. Having first opened its doors earlier this year, the fast pace of leasing is a testament to the strong demand for luxury residential living done right in Westchester County, specifically in New Rochelle.
pix11.com
Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island
A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
5 Expertly Designed Neighborhoods That Will Make You Want To Live There
When you think of the suburbs, you might not think of anything trendy, but expertly designed towns exist. Here are 5 that will make you want to live there.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
Eater
Upscale Harlem Restaurant Is Back Open After Losing ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Robbery
Harlem’s acclaimed Reverence, a tasting menu restaurant that temporarily closed after being vandalized earlier this month, is back open. In an interview with owner PIX11, owner Russell Jackson, a former contestant on “Iron Chef America,” says that an unidentified burglar entered his restaurant on the morning of November 5 and made off with computer equipment that he says is worth “thousands of dollars.” Since the restaurant reopened, Jackson launched a GoFundMe to help defray losses from the burglary.
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent Funding
Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.
rew-online.com
Age-restricted multi-housing community in Central New Jersey trades for $29.9M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $29.9 million sale of Royal Pines at Marlboro, an 89-unit 55+ multi-housing community in Englishtown, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between GRJ and Castellan Real Estate Partners, in the sale to F.M. Ferrari Investments. Royal Pines...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions
As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
brickunderground.com
Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more
Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
NY1
Holiday market returns to Brooklyn
A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar Gap
Mayor Adams handling migrants in New York CityPhoto byTwitter. New York City mayor is tightening up the city’s expenses. Mayor Eric Adams told city agencies to leave open jobs vacant.
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
rew-online.com
CBRE’s Joseph Weaver Wins NAIOP’s Developing Leader Award at Annual Night of the Stars Gala
“We are extremely proud of Joe for earning such a prestigious award,” said David Block, an Executive Vice President at CBRE. “Joe began his career with CBRE as a Research Analyst and quickly made the transition to brokerage professional and has never looked back. Joe possesses a personal drive to succeed as a leasing specialist that has yielded notable assignments for trophy assets in the Fairfield market and beyond. We are proud to work with him on some of the industry’s most noteworthy projects and look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a professional.”
