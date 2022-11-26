ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

New West side highway helps expand growth

“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wounded bald eagle found on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio makes top 10 list for most pet-friendly vacations

SAN ANTONIO - Pet-friendly vacations are booming and four Texas cities made the list of most pet-friendly spots, including San Antonio. The team at Family Destinations Guide discovered which cities in the U.S. have the most listings for pet-friendly accommodations. They took 50 of the most populated cities and used...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Overnight cold front will make it cold and breezy Wednesday morning

SAN ANTONIO - A strong cold front arrives early Wednesday 3 and 5 a.m. - but with no rain. It'll bring a big drop in humidity, gusty north winds, and the temperature will drop to near 45 degrees. Gusts in the 25-35mph range Wednesday morning to early afternoon, and then breezy into the evening. Mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon with highs around 61.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Look and Feel Your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston

This holiday season is a great time to look and feel your best, and you can do that with the help of a laser. Rebecca went out to innovative lasers of Houston at their San Antonio location with more on the program. Take a look to learn more!. INNOVATIVE LASERS...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location

SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days

SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day

According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Chilly, but theres plenty of sunshine

SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Hunters For The Hungry

Hunters for the Hungry feed's communities throughout southwest Texas, and if you're an avid hunter this is your chance to help. Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's Mercantile is here along with Eric Cooper, CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. Take a look to learn how you can contribute!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

