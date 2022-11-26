Read full article on original website
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
Small business Saturday kicks off in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — As shoppers flood big retail stores all over the country today... the city of perry is encouraging you to shop "small"... as part of small business saturday. On Saturday you could see downtown Perry was bustling with shoppers going in and out of smalls mom n' pop shops.
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
Bibb Schools approve construction of new Springdale Elementary School
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is moving forward with the construction of a new Springdale Elementary School. Media Specialist Meagin Jiles says a lot of memories lie within the walls of Springdale, from attending the school as a 6-year-old to now teaching there. She says hearing...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Sorry automobiles!: Warner Robins hosts Planes & Trains event
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All aboard! The Planes and Trains event took flight on Saturday in Warner Robins, as many people showed up to view miniature model planes, trains, and more. November is national rain month, and each year the Middle Georgia Railroad Club hosts this event to celebrate.
Bringing a new pair of socks can be your ticket to upcoming Mercer's basketball game
MACON, Ga (WGXA)- One local organization is teaming up with Mercer University in the preparation for their holiday giving spirit for this Christmas to help children in Macon-Bibb. "Anyone that brings a new pair of socks to the game gets in free", says head coach Susie Gardner. You read that...
Early runoff voting has begun in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the runoffs just ahead next week, early voting has reopened following this past Saturday voting day. Voters can head out and cast their ballots now through Friday, December 2nd from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. You can get ahead of the long lines on runoff...
Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
Gas prices in Macon take a swan dive following Turkey Day weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gas prices have taken another steep dive this week, bringing them below the $3.00 mark in Macon. On average, the cost at the pump is just under eight cents lower than last week and a massive 19 cents lower than a month ago. This time last year, drivers were paying nearly 20 cents a gallon more at the pumps.
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
'No agenda item exists': Macon-Bibb Hospital Authority says it will not ask county for tax money to pay for indigent care
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's Hospital Authority now says it will not ask the county for a cut of its tax revenue to help pay for indigent care. That's care for patients who don't have insurance. Earlier this month, our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism (CCJ) reported it seemed they were about to make the proposal to the county commission.
Dublin native gets big win on 'Wheel of Fortune'
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show. According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream
MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
G-DOT confirms fatal wreck on I-16 in Twiggs County Monday morning
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Twiggs County is impacting traffic Monday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms a wreck between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer is fatal. The motorcyclist, Jesse James Graham of Chauncey, Ga, died from his injuries. The wreck happened on Interstate 16...
