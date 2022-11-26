Read full article on original website
2news.com
Balanced attack leads Nevada to dominant victory over Sam Houston State
RENO, Nev. - A balanced offensive effort on one end of the floor, complemented by a suffocating defensive performance on the other end of the court fueled the University of Nevada Men's Basketball to a commanding 78-60 victory over Sam Houston State, dealing the Bearkats their first loss of the season.
2news.com
NDSU holds off Nevada in Nugget Classic finale
RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by North Dakota State 73-68 on Sunday in the Nugget Classic finale at the Lawlor Events Center. Junior forward Lexie Givens came up with her second consecutive double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, receiving All-Nugget Classic Tournament team honors in the process. Givens is the first Nevada player since Terae Briggs in 2018 to record a double-double in back-to-back games.
2news.com
Nevada comes up short to UNLV, loses Fremont Cannon, 27-22
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnathan Baldwin broke up a Nate Cox fourth-down pass on the final play of the game to preserve UNLV's 27-22 win over rival Nevada on Saturday to claim the Fremont Cannon in the annual rivalry game. Nick Williams pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
Mountain Democrat
Barton moves forward with expansion
Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion that will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses. “We are excited to...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
KOLO TV Reno
Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
mynews4.com
Governor-elect Lombardo taps former state senator Ben Kieckhefer as chief of staff
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Nevada state senator Ben Kieckhefer has been tapped to become Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches
A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There were only 21 Christmas tree permits left on the Bridgeport Ranger District of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Monday afternoon. The Carson Ranger District was sold out, according to the U.S. Forest Service. If you’re late to the party, you can check https://forestproducts.blm.gov/ to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
2news.com
LIBERTY Hosting Last Adult Dental Day event for the Uninsured
After completely booked events, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting its last Adult Dental Day of the year to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community. The event will offer free dental care for uninsured adults, with priority placed on...
2news.com
Stockton Man Sentenced to Life For Murder of Reno Man in 2021
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Ladonn Lee, age 30 from Stockton, California, has been sentenced to a prison term of life without the possibility of parole after having been found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon following a two-week jury trial in September.
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
Nevada Appeal
Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Toc first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
KOLO TV Reno
Man sentenced for 2021 murder near downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ladonn Lee has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing 29-year-old Taylor Dickins. In the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021, Reno Police responded to a report of a person found dead in a running vehicle in the area of Commercial Row and West Street.
2news.com
Final Litter of Rescue Pups Now Available at Nevada Humane Society
A few months ago, the Nevada Humane Society helped the ASPCA with an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. Hundreds of dogs were involved, and three litters of puppies came to the NHS shelter in Reno, looking for a new beginning. "They're all getting a fresh, brand-new start, and we're...
