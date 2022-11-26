Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs
In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
KENS 5
Lakers 105, Spurs 94: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home. Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Trail Blazers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com’s Aaron Fentress to discuss the Blazers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups and more.
Doc Rivers Reveals Latest on James Harden, Joel Embiid
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on James Harden and Joel Embiid ahead of Friday's matchup in Orlando.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Davis continues to look like an All-NBA talent.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are playing each other for the second consecutive night.
Ivica Zubac Makes History vs. Indiana Pacers
Down Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard, the LA Clippers got a legendary performance from Ivica Zubac, who exploded for 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. It was truly a historical performance from the big man.
Lakers And Spurs Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
What to Expect From Suns-Pistons Tonight
The Phoenix Suns are set to face off against the Detroit Pistons tonight as both teams look to continue their respective winning streaks.
Clippers Believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Injuries are Not Long Term
The LA Clippers are in desperate need of continuity. Kawhi Leonard has only played in five games over the last two seasons, and Paul George has only played in 47 games. Both suffered long-term injuries last season, but the team believes that won't be the case this year. Clippers head...
