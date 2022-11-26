Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow for some, rain for others Tuesday along with gusty winds
SEATTLE - Get ready for a messy and tricky evening commute. After starting the day with some flurries in Central and South Puget Sound, even heavier precipitation is on tap Tuesday afternoon and evening. Even though this storm is nearly upon us, there remains uncertainty in the storm's timing, totals...
q13fox.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow falling in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY as lowland snow returns to Western Washington, causing slick and messy conditions on the roads. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon and will continue through Wednesday. Areas highlighted below (blue map) can expect significant snow (relative to the area) accumulation. Mountain passes are looking at the potential for up to 2 feet of snow! Get ready for pass delays and potential closures.
q13fox.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon
SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday
FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling in Western Washington, cars spinning out
SEATTLE - Snow is falling across the lowlands in Western Washington on Tuesday, causing spinouts and crashes on local roads. Temperatures are also plummeting, and many counties in the region are opening up warming shelters. Stay on this page for live updates from the FOX 13 News team. Having trouble?...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Winter storm watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 28, 2022—According to AccuWeather, there is a 48% chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow during a winter storm watch starting 1 p.m. Tuesday and ending 4 p.m. Wednesday. For information on winter storm safety tips, click here. Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday there...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Kitsap County preparing for freezing temperatures
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — In anticipation of freezing temperatures, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management opened four severe weather shelters. The following shelters will be open through Tuesday morning. from 6pm Monday through 7am Tuesday (except for the Village Green location, which is open from 6:30 to 6:30):. Village...
q13fox.com
Significant mountain snow this weekend
If you are traveling over the passes for Apple Cup weekend, prepare yourself for significant mountain snow. Later this week, we are tracking plunging temperatures in Western Washington. There is even a chance for lowland snow at times this week, particularly between Tuesday night to Wednesday. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about how this event could unfold. Stick with us!
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Cares: Cold Weather and Daytime Warming Shelters
Multiple cold shelters in Snohomish County are open, providing overnight shelter during the cold season. Cold weather season generally starts in November and can last through March. Below is a list of active cold shelters. For a list of Daytime Warming Centers, click here. Everett Cold Weather Shelter, (425) 740-2550,...
KOMO News
Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades
WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
q13fox.com
Alaska Airlines 'thins' its flights ahead of wintry conditions; dozens of SEA flights delayed, canceled
SEATAC, Wash. - Several Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled or delayed due to wintry conditions in Western Washington. Officials with the company said its flight operations will be impacted on Tuesday and throughout the week. "To get ahead of wintry conditions and to keep our operations running as smoothly...
My Clallam County
NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula
PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
lynnwoodtoday.com
With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood
With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
whatcom-news.com
Colder with potential for lowland snow accumulations is in the forecast
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office issued a winter storm watch today, Friday, November 25th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 2,500 feet due to the potential for heavy snow and high winds. The watch will be in effect from...
Traveling this weekend? Here's what to expect for weather conditions
SEATTLE — Western Washington is expected to see increasing rainfall this weekend with a weather system bringing snow to the Cascades. The busy travel weekend is expected to get busier. According to KING 5 meteorologists, the best times to hit the road are Saturday before mid-afternoon or late Sunday.
