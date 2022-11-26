ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio makes top 10 list for most pet-friendly vacations

SAN ANTONIO - Pet-friendly vacations are booming and four Texas cities made the list of most pet-friendly spots, including San Antonio. The team at Family Destinations Guide discovered which cities in the U.S. have the most listings for pet-friendly accommodations. They took 50 of the most populated cities and used...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Hunters For The Hungry

Hunters for the Hungry feed's communities throughout southwest Texas, and if you're an avid hunter this is your chance to help. Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's Mercantile is here along with Eric Cooper, CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. Take a look to learn how you can contribute!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wounded bald eagle found on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Starving dogs found near death rescued

Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Look and Feel Your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston

This holiday season is a great time to look and feel your best, and you can do that with the help of a laser. Rebecca went out to innovative lasers of Houston at their San Antonio location with more on the program. Take a look to learn more!. INNOVATIVE LASERS...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location

SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day

According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades

BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Chilly, but theres plenty of sunshine

SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mother of suspected shooter speaks out

After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states 24-year-old Paris Shaw fled a crime scene that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
