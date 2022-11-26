Read full article on original website
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Shatel: Matt Rhule wasn't the only thing introduced Monday — so was Trev Alberts' Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nobody can recall a press conference 60 years ago. Most likely it was Bob Devaney stepping off the plane, meeting a couple of writers and then heading off the Legion Club. Those who were there say that when Tom Osborne was hired in 1973, you simply went...
Nebraska drops in poll following back-to-back losses
Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the final regular season AVCA volleyball poll. The Huskers dropped two spots after losing matches against two top-10 teams last week -- Wisconsin and Minnesota. Nebraska (24-5) will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a first-round match against Delaware State. Nebraska is the...
Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms
LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
NCAA volleyball bracket revealed
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA -- An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
