Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating what they called a “serious motor vehicle crash” near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.

Details were limited Friday, but NEWS10 was able to confirm one person was seriously injured.

Ontario and Bradford were closed as police investigated. NEWS10 reached out to police for comment but did not get a response Friday night.

