wnewsj.com
Massie 8th grade boys defeated Wilmington 32-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade team 32-23 Monday night at Andy Copeland Gym. Cobe Euton led Massie with 16 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Corey Frisch and Ty Martin scored five each while Colson Morgan, Colton...
wnewsj.com
Massie outlasts Reading to even record at 2-2
READING — Clinton-Massie started the both halves strong and went on to defeat Reading 48-25 Monday in non-league girls basketball. The Falcons (2-2 on the year) outscored the Blue Devils 26-8 in the first and third periods, then 22-17 in the second and fourth frames. The game was the...
wnewsj.com
Lions claw Falcons at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team was defeated by New Richmond 1,580 to 1,256 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. Lacie Sandlin had a 225 game and finished with a 388 series for Clinton-Massie. SUMMARY. Nov 28, 2022. @Royal Z Lanes. New Richmond 1580 Clinton-Massie 1256. CM: Ava Dondero...
wnewsj.com
Falcon bowlers move to 3-0 with win over Lions
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division bowling at Royal Z Lanes. The final score was Massie 2,670, NR 2,324. “Today was a team victory,” coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Everyone did their part to help in the...
wnewsj.com
EC boys, Blan girls win matches at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — Blanchester and East Clinton split bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. In the girls match, Blanchester was a 1732 to 1287 winner over East Clinton, who had just four bowlers. Katelyn Toles was tops for the Wildcats with a 269 two-game series. “The girls team has...
wnewsj.com
ROB 7th grade boys drop opener to Massie
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 48-32 Monday in the season opener for the young Hurricane. The teams were tied at 17-17 at halftime. It was 35-30 Clinton-Massie going to the fourth quarter. The Falcons outscored the Hurricane 13-2 in the final period.
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg rallies past Blanchester 58-49
WILLIAMSBURG — Unable to hold a halftime lead, Blanchester lost to Williamsburg 58-49 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the WHS gym. Blanchester is 1-1 on the year, 0-1 in the National Division. Williamsburg moves to 2-0 in the league and 2-1 overall. Blanchester trailed early, 13-4,...
wnewsj.com
Defensive Hurricane wins first of season, 36-26
WILMINGTON — Turning to its defense, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team won its first game Monday, 36-26 over Washington Senior High School. The victory at Fred Summers Court puts WHS at 1-2 on the year. The Blue Lions are 0-2. Katie Murphy went scoreless in the opening...
wnewsj.com
Astros hold off Warriors for 66-64 win
LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine and Goshen’s Peyton Shafer went toe-to-toe Monday night. The reigning players of the year in the SBAAC National (Evanshine) and American (Shafer) divisions both scored 25 points. But it was the other players on the court that helped East Clinton...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester JV girls drops one to Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 35-32 Monday night. Blanchester led 16-13 at halftime but was outscored 15-9 in the third period. Coach Bob Reveal said his team played well defensively. Shelby Panetta had nine points while Gracie Roy scored eight. Desiree...
Times Gazette
OHSAA football state championship pairings
Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
wnewsj.com
State football championship game matchups set
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased...
wnewsj.com
Reiley to play volleyball at Wilmington College
Wilmington High School senior Lexus Reiley is planning to continue her education and volleyball career at Wilmington College. In the photo, from left to right, Tristan Reiley, Chris Reiley, Lexus Reiley and Staci Reiley.
wnewsj.com
Astro 7th grade comes up short in opener
The East Clinton seventh grade girls basketball team opened its season Monday with a 20-14 loss to New Richmond. Ezzy Robinson had 12 of the 14 points for the Astros. Taylor Garringer and Hannah Lovely both gave great effort and stepped up on the defensive end, the EC coaches said.
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
wnewsj.com
Clarksville Masonic team advances to Ohio SAY state tourney
The Clarksville Masonic SAY soccer team completed an impressive season this fall. Coach by Adam Kasten and Mike Hart, the youth team won its league championship in the boys wings division with a 7-1 record. The team earned a bye in the Miami Valley South tournament, held in Harveysburg. The...
wnewsj.com
Rockets orbit Astros Saturday night 77-40
FAYETTEVILLE — East Clinton never found its rhythm Saturday night in a 77-40 loss to Fayetteville in non-league boys basketball action. The Astros (0-2) trailed at each quarter stop, 19-8 after one, 40-24 at halftime, and 54-33 at the end of three quarters. Dakota Collom, a night after leading...
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach
DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
