Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Sparks fly – literally – ​as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule leaves lasting first impression

LINCOLN – A hush came over the crowd of a few hundred people at 1:29 p.m. The next man to lead Nebraska football had finally arrived. Matt Rhule was right on time Monday for a program thirsty for success and clarity after a sixth straight losing season and 76-day coaching search. The 47-year-old strode out from behind a black curtain inside the Hawks Center and across the turf on a path illuminated by red lights toward the podium and his next rebuild project.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms

LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NCAA volleyball bracket revealed

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 27, 2022. Editorial: A month in, casino shows revenue potential. In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gambling there would keep the cash wagered and the tax dollars it generates in Nebraska rather than seeing it cross the Missouri River to Iowa casinos.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd

In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch as NU introduces new football coach Matt Rhule

Nebraska announced the hiring of Matt Rhule on Saturday, capping a months-long search for Scott Frost's replacement as Husker football coach. Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL after stints turning around programs at Baylor and Temple. He arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first assistant hire

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hire. ESPN reports that the Huskers are bringing in Evan Cooper, most recently the cornerbacks coach with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and someone who has worked with Rhule for all 10 seasons he’s been a head coach. Cooper...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (six, seven, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $130,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE

