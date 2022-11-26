Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Sparks fly – literally – as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule leaves lasting first impression
LINCOLN – A hush came over the crowd of a few hundred people at 1:29 p.m. The next man to lead Nebraska football had finally arrived. Matt Rhule was right on time Monday for a program thirsty for success and clarity after a sixth straight losing season and 76-day coaching search. The 47-year-old strode out from behind a black curtain inside the Hawks Center and across the turf on a path illuminated by red lights toward the podium and his next rebuild project.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
North Platte Telegraph
Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms
LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket
The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team learned their path for the Road to Omaha Sunday night as the Devaney Center was selected as one of the opening weekend host sites. Nebraska will host Delaware State Thursday as the No. 5 overall team, and the No. 2 seed, in the Louisville quarter of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 9 Minnesota spoils No. 5 Nebraska volleyball's senior night with sweep
Senior Night for the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team comes at a difficult time for the Huskers, just one night after a frustrating loss to No. 3 Wisconsin that saw the Badgers clinch the Big Ten Conference on the Devaney Center floor. It also became a night where Nebraska was...
North Platte Telegraph
Matt Rhule’s $74 million Nebraska contract among heftiest in college football
LINCOLN – Nebraska has officially become one of the top-paying jobs in college football – for both a head coach and his assistants. Additional details emerged Monday about the Huskers’ pact with coach Matt Rhule, previously announced by the athletic department to be eight years. Rhule’s contract...
North Platte Telegraph
NCAA volleyball bracket revealed
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
North Platte Telegraph
What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 27, 2022. Editorial: A month in, casino shows revenue potential. In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gambling there would keep the cash wagered and the tax dollars it generates in Nebraska rather than seeing it cross the Missouri River to Iowa casinos.
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch as NU introduces new football coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska announced the hiring of Matt Rhule on Saturday, capping a months-long search for Scott Frost's replacement as Husker football coach. Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL after stints turning around programs at Baylor and Temple. He arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first assistant hire
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hire. ESPN reports that the Huskers are bringing in Evan Cooper, most recently the cornerbacks coach with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and someone who has worked with Rhule for all 10 seasons he’s been a head coach. Cooper...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (six, seven, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $130,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Matt Rhule first impressed Ted Carter six years ago — and it made a lasting impression
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter met Matt Rhule in 2016 at the American Athletic Conference title game between Rhule’s Temple team and Navy, where Carter was then superintendent. Navy was a two touchdown favorite but lost by three touchdowns, according to Carter. Twenty-four points, to be exact. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
North Platte Telegraph
Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection
OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
