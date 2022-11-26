Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Local businesses hope to compete with big box brands this Cyber Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a fantastic turnout with Stop and Shop Local, Lawton business owners hoped everyone would also take the time to support Cyber Monday locally. One local business is doing its part to try and compete with the big box brands. Located inside the Southern Rustic Charm...
kswo.com
Stop and Shop Local Showcases Local Vendors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma business owners set up their stock in the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Lawton for the annual Stop and Shop Local Small Business Saturday event. The day encourages people to do some of their holiday shopping with local retailers. “We’d just rather support handcrafted...
Is it Legal to Warm Your Car Up in Your Driveway in Oklahoma?
We all know the drill. Wake up, get ready, and warm up the vehicle so it's not cold when you head into work... but is that legal to do in Oklahoma?. Even though the state's biggest moneymaker is oil and gas, which I'm sure every O&G worker would agree that letting your vehicle sit idle for a while each day is a good thing for the bottom line, it is in fact and shockingly an illegal thing to do in Oklahoma.
kswo.com
Duncan Rotary kicks off Annual Christmas Auction
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Rotary began its annual Christmas fundraising event on Monday. Each year the Rotary holds a Christmas Auction and all the proceeds go towards new clothes for area children in need. The auction features several items including gift cards for various stores and video game...
See One of the Oldest Holiday Traditions in Southwest Oklahoma
In December 1941, local musicians initiated the first ever performance of Handel's "Messiah" in Lawton. Little did they know that the Lawton Schubert Music Club would spark a holiday tradition that has been continued for over eight decades!. The group didn't even miss a performance due to the pandemic the...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
kswo.com
Salvation Army Angel Tree kicks off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree kicked off Saturday in Lawton. The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas gifts for. They started off with 813 angels that need to be adopted. Women’s Auxiliary President Susan Nance said...
kswo.com
Together Oklahoma to host community meetings
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A community meeting, hosted by Together Oklahoma, for Stephens, Grady, and Jefferson counties took place Monday evening. It began at 6 p.m. at the Duncan Public Library, with an option to join via zoom. The meeting is designed to help community members connect and learn more...
Texoma will see a big drop in temps Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see a range of temps this week following the Thanksgiving holiday. After Texoma has a day back up into the 70s on Tuesday, November 28, 2022, another cold front is on the way and will bring temperatures back down into the high 40s and low 50s for Wednesday and […]
kswo.com
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to close areas due to annual elk hunt
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is preparing for its first elk hunt of the season, which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and will run until Thursday, Dec. 1., as part of their annual controlled deer and elk hunts. During the hunt, the refuge’s public use...
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs connected to a local dealer. In a Facebook post, Lawton Police Department officials said they carried out a traffic stop on a car leaving the drug dealer’s home. A...
kswo.com
Medwatch: CCMH nurses take home 7 of 16 Nurse of the Year awards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Seven of the 2022 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year winners are from Comanche County Memorial Hospital. They each won in their respective categories. Melissa Alvillar, the chief nursing officer at CCMH, is one of the winners. “I think that should be telling our community...
southwestledger.news
Concessionaire’s lease set to expire Dec. 31
LAWTON – Concessionaire Kent Waller’s lease for School House Slough is about to expire, and Lawton City Council members want to know how the city plans to proceed after the lease ends. City officials discussed the situation with the council on Nov. 15, but the council took no...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
kswo.com
City of Lawton announces multiple road closures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced several upcoming street closures to conduct repairs, which are set to begin on Monday. Starting on Nov. 29 at 7 a.m., the outside lane of Rogers Ln. will be closed to eastbound traffic. The closure is expected to last until Dec. 5 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Nov. 25 after he allegedly barged into a home and pushed an elderly man to the ground. Officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Avenue E regarding a stolen vehicle. A...
kswo.com
LFD battles Sunday night house fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 2404 SW C Ave. on Sunday Night. According to LFD officials, the fire broke out around 10:30 p.m., but luckily no one was in the home at the time. The Lawton Fire Marshal’s...
kswo.com
Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man was sentenced to life without parole, plus 10 years, for the April 2021 murder of a Chisholm Corner store clerk. Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first degree with deliberate intent and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.
kswo.com
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver went to the hospital after a wreck caused by driving under the influence in Grady County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened before 7:30 p.m. about three miles west of Alex. The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
Comments / 0