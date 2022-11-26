Read full article on original website
ReddRoxx Recipes: Pepper Steak & Rice
If you're looking for a quick and delicious recipe then this Pepper Steak & Rice recipe is for you! You can add a few ingredients to this recipe to make it Mongolian or Teriyaki style but we'll save that for future recipes. Watch the video and try out the recipe below and let us know in the comments how you loved it, or if you made any tweaks.
Indian-Style Fried Chicken
Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
Cheers to your amigos: 10 cocktails to toast with during your Friendsgiving celebrations
Thanksgiving isn't only for celebrating with your family, it's also for celebrating with your friends (and friends who have become family). We must acknowledge, that although not everyone can whip something up like chef Aarón Sánchez to bring to the potluck, it doesn't mean that you can't...
Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Nachos
1 large handful fresh cilantro, finely chopped (a little stem is fine) 3 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapeños (or 1 whole pickled jalapeño), finely. 6 ounces tortilla chips (about 6 cups) 1 cup coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese. 1 cup coarsely grated Monterey Jack cheese. 1 cup crema. Position...
Get a taste of Stanley Tucci's signature pasta recipe
Stanley Tucci, host of "Searching for Italy," and S.Pellegrino created a pasta kit with his signature sausage and broccoli rabe recipe in time for the holidays.
Hari (Green) Chutney: Restaurant- and Hotel-Style Recipe
Rajan loves cooking dishes from his native Indian cuisine. He enjoys sharing his favourite recipes with his online readers. Hari chutney, or green chutney, is a popular Indian green sauce that is traditionally served with snacks like samosa, kachori, chaat, paneer tikka, soya chaap, tandoori chicken etc. It is made with cilantro, mint and yogurt as the main ingredients, and then it is spiced with green chili, ginger, garlic and other spices. This chutney is very flavourful, cool and spicy, and it has a lovely creamy texture.
Rainier Cherry Watermelon Salad
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Rainier Cherry Watermelon Salad! I’ve been in love with the taste of Rainier Cherries from my first bite. Truth be told, my love affair began long before it, though. I saw a beautiful blue French bowl overflowing with golden sunset cherries dipped in pink petal blush on the cover of a magazine. I was smitten, as with most things French, no matter the cost. I imagined the natural sweet allure as tempting as the charisma of dark chocolate. Once I grew past being spellbound, I knew I would treat myself to a pound of Rainier cherries once a year. Perhaps that is why this variety is known as the “Champagne of Cherries”.
