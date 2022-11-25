Read full article on original website
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s security minister on Wednesday warned that the city’s protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions were a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events...
3 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
QUETTA, Pakistan — (AP) — A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta Wednesday, killing a police officer and two civilians. The bombing also wounded 23 others, mostly policemen, officials said. Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a...
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned state employees and contractors from using social media platform TikTok on their electronic devises over fears the smartphone application could be used to collect U.S. user data f
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops step up attacks as Zelensky warns of more losses for Russia
Russia has stepped up attacks on the southern and eastern fronts of the Ukraine war, forcing civilians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of their offensive in the eastern region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month.“The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that...
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
CAIRO (AP) — The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801. Now, as Britain’s largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return. ’’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western cultural violence against Egypt,” said Monica Hanna, dean at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, and organizer of one of two petitions calling for the stone’s return.
