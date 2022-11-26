ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos

The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
ATLANTA, NY
ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Underdog Steelers And Embattled Mike Tomlin Absolutely Have To Have A Win Against The Colts In Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has not gone as planned. They are 1-2 in the division and 3-7 overall. Incredibly, with seven games to play, the black and gold have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The normally sure-footed Justin Tucker missed a chip shot 67-yard field goal at the gun to end the Baltimore Ravens four-game winning streak in Jacksonville to drop them into a tie at 7-4 with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Auburn reportedly hiring Hugh Freeze, passing on promoting Cadillac Williams

The call came to light after Freeze attempted to engineer a smear campaign against former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel:. "Ole Miss orchestrated a misinformation campaign, by supplying media with off-the-record lies so they'd write and broadcast inaccurate stories that Ole Miss wasn't going to receive major sanctions, in part, because most of the violations occurred under former coach, Houston Nutt. This was not true. Hugh Freeze knew it."
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job

Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

South Carolina HC Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after win

Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
Yardbarker

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns

Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play

To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Smith started...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Giants facing difficult decision with Saquon Barkley

At the recent New York Giants bye week, one of the main talking points was the contract extension that star running back Saquon Barkley was in line for. On the year, the 25-year-old has 224 carries, 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns. He has been effective in 2022 for the Giants in the passing game as a receiver. Barkley has 35 catches for 223 yards, putting his all-purpose amount at 1,215.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees in touch with 3 outfield free agents to fill vacant starting slot

The Yankees would like to avoid the reality of Aaron Hicks starting in left field next season, especially coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign. In fact, I would hedge my bets on Hicks being moved this off-season, as he’s preparing to earn $10.5 million next year. With that in...
Yardbarker

Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
TAMPA, FL

