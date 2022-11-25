Read full article on original website
roadtirement.com
“The Lights of Christmas” celebrates 25 years
The Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, a well known and popular camp, conference and retreat center has been in Stanwood, Washington since 1956. Stanwood is north of Seattle and south of Bellingham. In 1997 it opened the first “Lights of Christmas” event on the beautiful wooded grounds. Please note that our iPhone photos do not due justice to the quantity and quality of this wonderful festival of lights!
myeverettnews.com
Snow Resources In Everett, Washington
Looks like its time to bring out our list of snow information for those who live and work in Everett, Washington. First thing is a list of important phone numbers to have handy in case you need help or to report an issue. To keep 911 lines free for emergencies,...
whatcom-news.com
Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
They’ll be dancing on the bar at this new Bellingham lounge, plus craft market dates
Market vendors include Bellingham Skirt Sisters, Sea Jewel Canvas Company, It’s the Sweet Things.
Here are the top Bellingham roads to avoid in ice, snow
If possible, staying home is always the safest option if you’re unsure how to drive in inclement weather.
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Farmers Market Holiday Festival Next Sunday Indoors 11 AM – 5 PM
Come shop from 70 of your favorite vendors. Click here https://everettfarmersmarket.com/holiday-festival-2022 to see a list and map of Vendors vendors and directions of where to park when you get there!. Rumour has it that Santa will be there too. And if you are attending the Silver Tips Hockey game at...
Eater
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
Are there any churches in Tacoma?
There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Tacoma.
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Tacoma?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Tacoma?
myedmondsnews.com
Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin
An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them. “One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
Kitsap County preparing for freezing temperatures
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — In anticipation of freezing temperatures, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management opened four severe weather shelters. The following shelters will be open through Tuesday morning. from 6pm Monday through 7am Tuesday (except for the Village Green location, which is open from 6:30 to 6:30):. Village...
roadtirement.com
Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant
Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
kpug1170.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
Stepped up police patrols after violent weekend in south Everett neighborhood
EVERETT, Wash. — A North Sound neighborhood is on edge after a holiday weekend of gun violence including a dramatic crash and a death. Everett Police say they are stepping up patrols near Lions Park in south Everett in response to the weekend violence that left one man dead.
waterlandblog.com
Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
roadtirement.com
Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades
Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
