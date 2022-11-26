Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job
Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant
Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
Samford meets DePaul team crippled by injuries
When Tony Stubblefield and his staff put together DePaul’s nonconference schedule, the goal was to have eight games to prepare
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
No. 19 Kentucky Creeps Past Bellarmine 60-41 in Bland Performance
Kentucky's Thanksgiving hangover extended a few extra days, as the Wildcats sleepwalked to a 60-41 win over a game Bellarmine team. It was a tale of two halves for the No. 19 Cats. 56.5 percent shooting in the second half halted a very realistic upset attempt from the Knights out of ...
Yardbarker
Report: Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson Expected To Resign
Those concerns and the details of the investigation are not clear at this time, but the 65-year-old Johnson – who was appointed the 16th president in school history in June 2020 – will reportedly remain in her position for the remainder of the academic year. Johnson played a...
A look at the uniforms Utah will wear in Pac-12 championship vs. USC
On Tuesday, Utah revealed what it will be wearing for the Pac-12 championship clash vs. USC in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns
Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
Yardbarker
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater. Lakers...
Yardbarker
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes
Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
Yardbarker
Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change
Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
Yardbarker
The New York Giants may have a new starting center moving forward
The New York Giants waited patiently for the return of Nick Gates following a broken leg he sustained in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last season. Gates underwent seven surgeries and there was a realistic possibility he would never walk again let alone play football. However, the Giants never...
Yardbarker
Dan Quinn 'Loves' This About Colts at Cowboys Sunday Night Meeting
Dan Quinn has, as a coach, developed a way to be both respected and loved, to be friend, teacher, mentor and taskmaster to his players. One of the reasons it works? The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator is not shy about professing his affection for his players. And so ... “I...
Yardbarker
Trae Young breaks Doc Rivers Hawks franchise record in loss to Rivers’ 76ers
The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.
Yardbarker
Ravens assistant a reported frontrunner for college coaching job
Greg Roman has been on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens staff since 2017, but the longtime offensive coordinator may soon have another job. Following Sunday’s 35-26 loss to BYU, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Cardinal, prompting The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman to suggest Roman as a likely replacement.
Comments / 0