ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Earn Your Maine Stripes by Eating at These Mainer-Approved Restaurants

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a laundry list of things that make Maine great -- the people. The wildlife. The nature. The coastal views. The lighthouses. The almost infinite amount of craft breweries. Moxie. Needhams. Whoopie Pies. And, of course, the cornucopia of delicious food created at various restaurants throughout the state.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos

(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine

I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
AUBURN, ME
shelterforce.org

How Portland, Maine, Passed Rent Control

When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Woman Shares Photo That Clearly Shows a Ghost Behind Her

Earlier this week we were talking about places in Maine that our audience members have either worked or lived at that they thought might have been haunted. It didn't take long for some incredible stories, and photos, to begin pouring in. However, out of the hundreds of personal accounts people...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire

Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
MAINE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

40 Maine Inspired Pet Names That Don’t Suck

It is always hard to come up with the perfect name for your new pet. Yes, sometimes when you adopt, your new cat, dog, guinea pig, etc. they already have a name, but it is really up to you what you would like to name them. I remember when I...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Ukrainian flags are on display all over Maine. Why?

WALDOBORO, Maine — Clam diggers visit Elaine and Ralph Johnston’s hardware store in the coastal town of Waldoboro for shellfish rakes and waders. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, they have also been able to pick up a more unusual item: the Ukrainian flag, sold for $15.99. Across Maine, the...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack

You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
WINDHAM, ME
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy