Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on a Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
Earn Your Maine Stripes by Eating at These Mainer-Approved Restaurants
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a laundry list of things that make Maine great -- the people. The wildlife. The nature. The coastal views. The lighthouses. The almost infinite amount of craft breweries. Moxie. Needhams. Whoopie Pies. And, of course, the cornucopia of delicious food created at various restaurants throughout the state.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas. And generally, when decorating for Christmas, one of the first things to go up is the family Christmas tree. The big question, though,...
A Turkey-Miracle Occurred At My Maine Home This Thanksgiving
Do you believe in miracles? Well, a miracle took place at my Lewiston home on Thanksgiving and I will fill you all in on everything!. The day had finally come for me to host my very first Thanksgiving dinner, which meant, I had to prepare the turkey. I recently published...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WPFO
Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos
(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
mainebiz.biz
Portland eatery makes the cut for Esquire's list of Best New Restaurants
A Portland restaurant has made Esquire's 2022 Best New Restaurants in America, a list by the magazine of 40 new establishments that represent what it means to dine well in the U.S., from Maine to California. Twelve, located at 115 Thames St. in Portland and owned by the Prentice Hospitality...
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine
I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
shelterforce.org
How Portland, Maine, Passed Rent Control
When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
Maine Woman Shares Photo That Clearly Shows a Ghost Behind Her
Earlier this week we were talking about places in Maine that our audience members have either worked or lived at that they thought might have been haunted. It didn't take long for some incredible stories, and photos, to begin pouring in. However, out of the hundreds of personal accounts people...
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
40 Maine Inspired Pet Names That Don’t Suck
It is always hard to come up with the perfect name for your new pet. Yes, sometimes when you adopt, your new cat, dog, guinea pig, etc. they already have a name, but it is really up to you what you would like to name them. I remember when I...
Ukrainian flags are on display all over Maine. Why?
WALDOBORO, Maine — Clam diggers visit Elaine and Ralph Johnston’s hardware store in the coastal town of Waldoboro for shellfish rakes and waders. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, they have also been able to pick up a more unusual item: the Ukrainian flag, sold for $15.99. Across Maine, the...
Here Is the Sno Country Ski Conditions Report for 2022-2023 Season
It's time to hit the slopes. A number of mountains have already opened, and we know you can't wait to get out there. What better place to celebrate the season than on skis or a snowboard?. Well, we are bringing you the Sno Country Ski Reports so you can head...
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
