FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!
It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
WKRC
Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine's Cincinnati Gives turns fundraising into a friendly competition
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is Giving Tuesday, a day to press pause on the holiday hustle and give back to charitable causes. Cincinnati Magazine is making that process a whole lot easier. Editor-in-chief John Fox talks about "Cincinnati Gives".
WKRC
Start a new tradition this Christmas at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Everyone should have a place to go for Christmas. 7 Hills Church would love for you and your family to join it for a multimedia illustrated message during one of its Christmas Eve experiences. There's something for the whole family; ages 0-6th grade enjoy their own Christmas...
WKRC
Midwest Shooting Center to open a Tri-State location
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new gun range and retail store is under construction in Liberty Township. The owners of Midwest Shooting Center hope to open in the spring. When complete, Midwest Shooting Center will have 20 indoor shooting lanes, rentals, a semi-private training program, safety classes, private event space and a retail department.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Tia at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for her forver home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Give them a call at 513-541-7387 or visit their website for more information. Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside is open daily from 1-6 p.m. and is located at:. 3949 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223.
consistentlycurious.com
Incredible Christmas Inflatables Around Cincinnati
Are you or your kids on the hunt for EPIC Christmas inflatables and Christmas lights in Cincinnati? Here are some great Christmas light displays with great inflatables!. When planning out your route for the evening remember that during high winds or bad weather the inflatables will not be up. Bethel...
WKRC
Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
WKRC
Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November. The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States. “It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75. Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
WKRC
Citizens have the chance to meet candidates for Cincinnati's next police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People have the chance to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa Davis is...
